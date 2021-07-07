Pure Pactola open water swim race set for July 11

Pure Pactola, the open water swimming race in the Black Hills’ largest reservoir, is back after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

This year’s event is July 11. Participants can choose from wetsuit and non-wetsuit races in four distance options: 0.5 miles, 1.2 miles, 2.4 miles and 5K (3.2 miles). There’s also a 100-meter kids’ swim.

The event began in 2017. The 2019 race attracted 99 swimmers and about 75 volunteers. This year organizers expect 75 swimmers and 50 volunteers. So far, registered swimmers range in age from 14 to 76.

“Pure Pactola is hosted and run entirely by local volunteers with a love for open water swimming. Proceeds from the event are donated to local first responders who assist in Pactola-area emergencies,” said Laura Hughes of Pure Pactola.

The Johnson Siding Volunteer Fire Department provides emergency medical services, and Monument Health athletic trainers will also be on hand to help. Black Hills Aquatic Adventures and the Black Hills Paddlers Club will help keep swimmers safe.

Preregistration costs are $20 for the kids swim, $70 for students, $70 for first responders, veterans and active duty military and $90 for adults. Race day registration for adults is $200.

For details or to preregister, visit purepactola.com.

