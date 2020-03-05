Putt-N-Pub benefits Black Hills Works

Putt your way through downtown Rapid City during the Black Hills Works Annual Putt-N-Pub. The event will be March 14. Registration starts at 10 a.m. at Rushmore Hotel. Play is from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., with awards at 5:15 p.m. at Rushmore Hotel. Teams of four will putt through a nine-hole mini-golf course hosted by local pubs.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The cost is $120 per team of four. Teams can register at blackhillsworksputtnpub2020.eventbrite.com.

Proceeds benefit Black Hills Works' Community Life initiatives so people with disabilities can participate in Special Olympics, events such as Summer Nights with the Out and About program, volunteer in the community through the Without Walls (WoW) program, and other community activities.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0