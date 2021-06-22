Quality of Life Unit asks community to stop enabling chronically homeless

Members of the Quality of Life Unit began the day by taking a man shopping.
He was nine or 10 days sober when he was taken to get new clothes. Rapid City police officer Kyle Akers says it was critical for the man to not make contact with his friends on the street.
The man is one of the 90 chronically homeless people the unit has connected to resources over the past few years, but senior officer Jim Hansen said the amount of enabling the community does is helping increase the visible homeless population.
“We’re not saying we need to stop the feedings, but one discussion that we’ve had is let’s be more intentional with them,” Lt. Tim Doyle said. “If we’re going to provide food, let’s have services here for them, let’s have mental health, the medical, the other things to have those conversations with them while they’re having their food.”
Doyle, Ackers, Hansen and a select few make up the Quality of Life Unit, a Rapid City Police Department unit that works with the Care Campus to connect with the city’s most vulnerable on the streets.
Hansen said the unit started as a vision by community leaders in 2000. After city and county officials visited the Haven for Hope in San Antonio, Texas, they came back and started formulating the idea for what became the Care Campus, which opened Sept. 26, 2018.
The Quality of Life Unit became the street outreach portion of services to meet those living outside, to build relationships and to connect them with resources.
Officers have to apply to be part of the unit and take to the streets in plain clothes everyday with their badges underneath a jacket. Officers only show their badges when necessary.
“Once you build a relationship, they’ll tell you things that scare you as far as how they grew up, why they’re in those positions, but you have to understand that so you can finally build enough of a rapport to get the proper help of what we have,” Hansen said.
Barry Tice, director of Pennington County Health and Human Services, said the county has worked with the same people for decades and realized how many services people used, yet they never seemed to go to the next step.
With the development of the Care Campus, they were able to combine programs from the county’s previous detox facility. They became Safe Solutions, detox, crisis care and other programs.
“Safe Solutions was a perfect opportunity to create a safe space for individuals to come,” Tice said. “We’ve also learned from thousands of conversations over the years, sometimes individuals just want to be left alone, that they want to feel safe and I think that holds true with all of us.”
Out of the 50,777 total admissions to the Care Campus since Sept. 26, 2018, 35,804 utilized Safe Solutions. There were 10,129 admissions to detox, 2,572 to crisis care, 1,023 to isolation, 890 utilized an unspecified service, 212 went into residential treatment and 147 were emergency committals.
Hansen said the Care Campus has provided a way to defer nuisance arrests, or arrests that occur because someone is intoxicated.
From Sept. 27, 2019, to Sept. 26, 2020, 69% of admissions to Care Campus programs were self-referrals. The Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office brought in 26% of admissions, 3% came from Monument Health, 1% from other law enforcement agencies and 1% was classified as “other.”
According to city and county data, it cost the Rapid City Police Department $150 per detainment and Pennington County Jail $85 per day.
Safe Solutions cost $25 per day, detox cost $226 per day, isolation $226 per day and crisis care cost $131 per day. According to Care Campus data, between Sept. 26, 2018, and Sept. 26, 2020, the campus saved $1.4 million.
“We spend a lot of resources on a daily, yearly basis in this community, and for how much we’re spending the problem should be getting better and it’s not,” Doyle said. “Homelessness … is not a police issue, this is a community-wide issue and we understand that.”
Not every person the unit interacts with wants to leave the streets.
Jane, a pseudonym for a homeless woman whose identity is known to the Journal and verified by the Quality of Life Unit, said the outdoors is her home.
“I choose to live this life, this is my home,” she said. “I got all my Native people, I’ve got my (significant other) here, I’ve got everybody here.”
James, a pseudonym for a homeless man whose identity is known to the Journal and verified by the Quality of Life Unit, said his home is “my people on the streets.”
He said he and his “family” have resources and listed the organizations that have regularly scheduled feedings.
“These individuals are offended you think they should live in a house, they are offended that you think they should get a job and work,” Hansen said. “These are the conversations we’ve had with them and they tell us on a constant basis, ‘why should I work? You feed me.’"
“You can’t starve in Rapid City, there are too many giveaways,” he said.
Hansen said just feeding people who are homeless can be enabling, whereas true giving is helping people get out of where they are.
He said another example of enabling is giving to those who are panhandling. He said a man told an outreach worker that he made $146 in two hours by panhandling. Hansen said the man grabbed something to eat and then bought a big bottle of alcohol because he knew he could stay in Safe Solutions, a resource offered by the Care Campus where those who are too intoxicated can sleep on a mat on the floor for an evening.
“The problem is people are giving money thinking they’re doing it out of the kindness of their heart and they’re doing just that, but that’s not saving that person because they can buy a bottle,” Hansen said. “I’m not saying don’t give your $5. Go give it to your local charity, go give it to the Boys Club, the Girls Club, go give it to your church and make it organized rather than just giving cash.”
Hansen said giving is a compassionate thing to do and that this is one of the kindest communities, but that giving money “leads to alcoholism and it leads … to the constant issues.”
He said senior citizens and elders have told the unit that those who are chronically homeless need to earn the services.
Doyle said as the city grows, the homeless population will grow, which will drive up calls for service. He said the community needs to be on the same page and to not duplicate services.
“It’s going to take the whole community together to start fixing it and making things better, and … some people are going to have to admit they’re not the entire solution,” Doyle said. “It’s a whole spectrum of services and everyone of these people needs something different.”
This is the first story in a five-part series on homelessness. Next: Transitional facilities provide needed aid for working homeless.
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —