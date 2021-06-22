Quality of Life Unit asks community to stop enabling chronically homeless

He said another example of enabling is giving to those who are panhandling. He said a man told an outreach worker that he made $146 in two hours by panhandling. Hansen said the man grabbed something to eat and then bought a big bottle of alcohol because he knew he could stay in Safe Solutions, a resource offered by the Care Campus where those who are too intoxicated can sleep on a mat on the floor for an evening.

“The problem is people are giving money thinking they’re doing it out of the kindness of their heart and they’re doing just that, but that’s not saving that person because they can buy a bottle,” Hansen said. “I’m not saying don’t give your $5. Go give it to your local charity, go give it to the Boys Club, the Girls Club, go give it to your church and make it organized rather than just giving cash.”

Hansen said giving is a compassionate thing to do and that this is one of the kindest communities, but that giving money “leads to alcoholism and it leads … to the constant issues.”

He said senior citizens and elders have told the unit that those who are chronically homeless need to earn the services.