Questions arise over COVID-19 grants received by state senator’s son

Property records from Harris County, Texas, and other documentation appear to support Chris Cammack’s legislative testimony that he lives and works in Cypress, a suburb of Houston.

The combined Brush Country/Prairie Mountain studios in Texas performs taxidermy and also constructs elaborate trophy rooms, which can include dozens of animals, murals, water features and animatronics.

After Chris and Felicia Cammack bought Brush Country Studios, Texas tax records show the business was registered with the state on Dec. 30, 2014, under ownership of Chris Cammack. On Feb. 5, 2015, a limited liability company called PM Wildlife Studios at the same address in Cypress was registered with the state of Texas under ownership of Chris Cammack.

Property records from Harris County show that Chris Cammack owns adjacent properties in Cypress — a 7,341-square-foot building at 16526 Cypress Rosehill Road, which Google maps lists as the Brush Country taxidermy studio; and a 4,415-square-foot single-family residence at 16522 Cypress Rosehill Road owned by Chris and Felicia Cammack.

A satellite view of the Cypress address for Brush Country Studios on Google Maps shows a long building with several cars in the parking lot. A large home sits just south of the studio building.

On their company website, Chris and Felicia Cammack tell how Brush Country and Prairie Mountain were merged.

“After ten years of running a successful taxidermy shop in South Dakota, Chris and Felicia acquired a taxidermy shop in Cypress, Texas called Brush Country Studios where they continue to produce world class pieces of taxidermy. Chris and Felicia partnered their companies together to build world class trophy rooms all across the world to create two companies with one goal,” the website states. “Brush Country Studios Taxidermy, in Cypress Texas, and Prairie Mountain Wildlife Studios have joined forces to offer World Class custom designed Trophy Rooms.”

On the Brush Country/Prairie Mountain company website, the address for the business is listed as 16526 Cypress Rosehill Road in Cypress, Texas, and separate Facebook pages for Prairie Mountain Wildlife Studios and Brush Country Studios both list the Cypress address. The Facebook pages and business website have phone numbers with area codes in the Houston area, and the salesman for the company lists a cell number on the website with a Texas area code.

Texas state tax records show Chris Cammack as the owner of Brush Country Studios in Cypress and another business called PM Wildlife Studios, also located at the business address in Cypress.

Felicia Cammack also has a LinkedIn page where she lists her job as taxidermist/mural artist for Brush Country Studios in Houston.

Chris Cammack did not return an email or multiple phone calls from News Watch to the business in Cypress, Texas, and to his cell phone seeking comment. The business card of a News Watch reporter was given personally in July to Gary Cammack, who said his son would call the reporter, though his son never did.

A call seeking comment from Jim Peterson, a Spearfish taxidermist who lists himself on his LinkedIn page as general manager of Prairie Mountain Wildlife Studios, also was not returned.

In South Dakota, Prairie Mountain Wildlife Studios is listed as an LLC in good standing under ownership of Chris Cammack. State records show it has a physical address at 16970 Highway 34 in Union Center, and its mailing address is a post office box in Union Center.

The PPP loan documents estimate that in 2019, Prairie Mountain Wildlife Studios in Union Center had 10 employees and an annual payroll of about $775,000, according to Small Business Administration information on the website Federalpay.org.

In Union Center, there is a sign for Prairie Mountain Wildlife Studios at the entrance to the Cammack family ranch on the north side of Highway 34. The ranch property has a house on one side, and to the east sits a white, barn-like structure that has a small apartment on the second floor. A large hoop building is attached to the building.

A News Watch reporter visited the Union Center site twice in June and again in mid-July and saw no activity at the site.

During the July visit, the reporter knocked on the door of the studio building and apartment and got no answer; the studio contained some taxidermy animal heads on the wall but did not have obvious signs of work being done. No people were present.

As the News Watch reporter was leaving, Sen. Cammack drove up and gave a brief, taped interview in which he indicated that his son’s business is in Texas but that his son lives in Union Center. The reporter informed the senator that inquiries were being made about COVID relief grants made to South Dakota businesses.

“He’s in Texas, but this is where he lives, here,” Sen. Cammack said when asked how his son could be reached. “Most of the time he spends on people’s job sites.”

Cammack said his son spent almost three years living in a camper on a job site in Texas, where he built a large wildlife gallery. Cammack said one job included outfitting of a 48,000-square-foot building with 95-foot ceilings.

Asked about Chris and his wife listing a Texas address on the state taxidermy association website, Sen. Cammack replied: “They go there once in a while because of his business being there,” adding, “this is home here … this is where he lives; his mail comes here, he votes here.”

Sen. Cammack later added: “That [Texas] is where the studio, the business is. This is the home address; the studio, like I told you, is the address down there.”

When asked, “So that’s the actual business down there [in Texas]?” Cammack replied, “Yeah, yeah. He was doing the taxidermy and he still manufactures a lot here, but right now they’re not because like everything, you can’t get materials.”

Other than the main home on the Cammack family ranch, the other residential structure is a 640-square-foot loft above the taxidermy studio, according to Meade County property records. The records show the taxidermy studio is 1,280 square feet and has a 3,360-square-foot hoop building attached.

Meanwhile, Brian Walker, a 15-year resident of Union Center who manages the CBH Co-Op Cenex convenience store across the highway from the Cammack ranch, said in July that he had not seen recent activity at the studio building on the ranch property.

“I haven’t seen Chris for a long time, so I don’t know that he’s living or working here; it’s been a year, probably two years,” said Walker, who noted that he is often at his convenience store business seven days a week. “As far as I knew, I thought he [Chris] moved to Texas five years ago.”

In late September, News Watch called Walker again and was told that after the News Watch reporter’s July visit with Sen. Cammack at the ranch, activity at the Union Center studio had picked up.

“It was very shortly after you came around, we started seeing them over there, and they’re actually building things there,” Walker said. “It was kind of a weird coincidence, it was shortly after you came around that we started seeing more people over there, and Chris has been around and they’re back to building things.”

In Cypress, Texas, the studio building owned by Chris Cammack at 16526 Cypress Rosehill Road is valued at nearly $1.2 million, and the home owned by Chris and Felicia Cammack at 16522 Cypress Rosehill Road in Cypress is valued at $881,471.

Harris County, Texas, property records also show three listings for business properties owned by Chris Cammack, including one for Brush Country Studios and two for PM Wildlife Studios, at the 16526 Cypress Rosehill Road address.

Prairie Mountain Wildlife Studios in South Dakota received $424,214 in state coronavirus relief funds on Jan. 15, 2021, and $285,578 on Jan. 22, 2021, according to state records.

Chris Cammack’s businesses also received forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans from the federal government during the pandemic totaling almost $800,000 for two taxidermy businesses that have nearly the same names in both South Dakota and Texas.

Federal records show that Chris Cammack’s companies in both South Dakota and Texas received PPP loans at the same time in 2020 and 2021 totaling $798,217 to pay employees at both locations. PPP loans were designed to help companies suffering financial losses during the pandemic to keep employees paid and working. PPP loans can be forgiven if certain conditions are met, and records show that Cammack’s applications likely have allowed for or will allow for full forgiveness of the loans.

Prairie Mountain Wildlife Studios in Union Center received a $153,600 PPP loan as a “male-owned” business in April 2020 under the “Miscellaneous Store Retailers” section of the program. That loan was to protect 10 jobs with an annual payroll of $737,280 in 2019, according to Small Business Administration information on Federalpay.org.

Prairie Mountain Wildlife Studios of Union Center received a second PPP loan of $161,417 in January 2021 as a “female-owned” business under the “Specialty Trade Contractors” section of the program. That loan was to protect 10 jobs with an estimated annual payroll of $774,802, SBA records show.

At the same time, Cammack’s LLC in Texas, PM Wildlife Studios, received a $241,600 PPP loan in April 2020 as a “female-owned” business under the “All Other Personal Services” section of the program. That loan was to protect 25 jobs at an estimated annual 2019 payroll of $1.16 million.

PM Wildlife Studios in Texas then received a second PPP loan of $241,600 in January 2021 as a “female-owned” business under the “Support Activities for Animal Production” section of the program. That loan was to protect 27 jobs at an estimated annual payroll of $1.16 million, according to Federalpay.org.

