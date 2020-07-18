Quick start vaults Post 320 past Alliance in Veteran’s Classic

Tate Walker singled and scored from first when Gage Darrow doubled down the left field line. Logan Ammerman drew a walk ahead of Gavyn Dansby singling to drive in Darrow. Logan Miller singled to lead the bases before Lane Darrow singled again to drive in Ammerman. J.T. Kostenbauer followed with a two-out single to score Dansby and Miller for a 7-0 lead.

Suddenly, a Post 320 team that played a little tight Thursday night loosened up and played relaxed.

“It says a lot about a team not to let something like that affect them,” Humphries said of his team’s rebound from Thursday’s losses. “You get upset about the losses, but once you fall asleep and you wake up the next morning, it’s a new day.”

On the mound Xander Dansby worked his way out of a two-on, two-out jam in the second by coaxing a flyball out from Alliance’s Muhr.

Post 320 tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the second. Miller drove in the final two runs of the frame with a two-run homer over the right field wall to make it 10-0.

The Spartans rallied for two runs with two outs in the top of the third to cut the Stars’ lead to 10-2.