Rabe wraps up 30-year career serving city

Linda Rabe celebrated her birthday and the end of her 30-year career Thursday. She has retired from her role of advocating for Rapid City and its business community.
Rabe served as the president and CEO of the Rapid City Chamber of Commerce from 2009 to 2019, when she became president of workforce development for Elevate Rapid City.
Rabe’s career in Rapid City started in 1990 in convention sales for the Convention and Visitor Bureau. She later became the vice president of the Rapid City Chamber of Commerce, became interim CEO in 2008, and then led the chamber for a decade.
A native of Scottsbluff, Neb., Rabe moved to Rapid City to attend National American University, where she earned a degree in business administration and marketing.
“I just think Rapid City is a fabulous place to live and it’s been my pleasure to be part of how it’s changed over the years, and I have loved every minute of it,” Rabe said. “We have wonderful, warm, big-hearted people that live in Rapid City that want the very best for our community. … I’ve worked with some amazing staff that have given their heart to their community, and I’ve so appreciated working with a lot of really wonderful people.
“I have loved being part of the changes over the years. I was part of the chamber when we worked so hard to get (the Base Realignment and Closure Commission) to make sure Ellsworth remained. The chamber is usually involved in what’s going on in the community,” she said.
Rabe received several awards, especially during her tenure as president and CEO of the chamber of commerce. In 2015, she was named Executive of the Year by the Mid-America Chamber Executives. In 2014, she was named honorary commander for the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base. Her local accolades include being named a Woman of Distinction in 2008 by Girl Scouts–Dakota Horizons, and receiving the Rapid City Distinguished Service Award from The Cosmopolitan Club in 2009.
One of her biggest accomplishments, she said, was earning her Certified Chamber Executive accreditation. Rabe said she is the only person in South Dakota who has earned that and she serves as the Certified Chamber Executive chairman of the national commission.
“It’s amazing to be able to sit at the table with (people) from all over the United States and really brainstorm about best practices for chambers and communities,” Rabe said. “I’ve been honored to be a commissioner and honored to be selected to be a chairman.”
Julie Schmitz Jensen, the executive director of Visit Rapid City, calls Rabe “an amazing force.” Jensen and Rabe worked together at the Rapid City Convention & Visitors Bureau when it was part of the Rapid City Chamber of Commerce.
“She has done so much in 30 years,” Schmitz Jensen said. “She was very smart. When she walked into a room, people knew they were going to have great advice from a great woman. We were a big part of each other’s lives for many years. She’s going to be missed for her knowledge and all that history.”
When the Rapid City Convention & Visitors Bureau separated from the chamber two years ago to become its own entity, Schmitz Jensen said there were times she and Rabe disagreed but always were able to work together through the transition.
“Through those 30 years, there’s very few times we didn’t see eye to eye,” Schmitz Jensen said.
In April 2019, the chamber became one of four economic and business organizations that joined forces under the Elevate Rapid City banner. Rabe helped guide the chamber through its merger with Elevate Rapid City.
“We merged our workforce development with the chamber and … we’ve done a lot with public policy. We’ve really been focused on legislation for small business to make sure in our community we are a great choice for people to start a business,” she said.
“(Elevate Rapid City) is focused on economic development and working with schools to keep college students here and keep those wonderful bright minds here. … We need to make sure those kids (who don’t graduate from college) have a good paying way to make a living. Lots of good jobs don’t need a degree, just specialized training,” Rabe said. “Ascent Innovation is all about encouraging entrepreneurship. I think they have very high hopes of doing amazing things for our community.”
Elevate Rapid City’s President and CEO Tom Johnson said Rabe consistently reminded him to maintain a focus on local businesses.
“I’ve only been in Rapid City half a year; she’s been in Rapid City for 30. … When I first got here, she reminded me a lot to not forget about small businesses,” Johnson said. “It’s a good lesson to always think about in the back of your mind. Elevate has a lot of different hats. As we’re trying to pursue big audacious things, you also have responsibility to help small businesses succeed.
“Linda is responsible for a lot of things you see today in Rapid City, if you look at some of the things that have come from the chamber (such as Summer Nights). You’re awestruck by somebody who could do that for three decades. It’s pretty hard to fill those shoes, to do it that long and that well,” Johnson said.
The COVID-19 crisis has delayed both a formal retirement celebration for Rabe and Elevate Rapid City’s ability to fill her position, Johnson said. After the COVID-19 crisis subsides, Johnson said Elevate hopes to hold a retirement celebration for Rabe.
Johnson said he hopes Elevate can establish a fund in Rabe’s name to support women in leadership — a cause dear to Rabe’s heart.
“Over the years, I took mentoring young ladies very seriously. I also really hope over the years I was heading the chamber that I encouraged the next generation of women leaders to step up and enter the arena and to never underestimate the gifts they bring to the table,” Rabe said. “That was really important to me, that it was our responsibility to encourage and to help where we could with that next generation of young women leaders.”
A future women in leadership fund in Rabe’s name would honor her trailblazing legacy, Johnson said.
“You look at what she’s done here when there weren’t a lot of women in leadership roles. She broke new ground,” he said. “She was our groundbreaking professional. That’s something that’s very powerful and something we can continue to honor.”
Rabe’s immediate goals in retirement are to spend mornings on her deck with a cup of chai, reading the newspaper. Rabe, a quilter, plans to make face masks for Western Dakota Tech’s Masks for Rapid City program. When safe travel is possible, Rabe and her husband, Dennis, want to visit their four children and grandchildren, and explore states on the East Coast where Rabe hasn’t been.
She’ll still be a champion for Rapid City, too.
“I’m really excited about what’s happening at Ellsworth and the possibilities that will bring to our community,” Rabe said. “I think there’s lots of exciting things in the future and it will be fun to watch that unfold. I’ll be excited to sit in the stands and be a cheerleader.”
