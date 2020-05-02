Rabe wraps up 30-year career serving city

“I’ve only been in Rapid City half a year; she’s been in Rapid City for 30. … When I first got here, she reminded me a lot to not forget about small businesses,” Johnson said. “It’s a good lesson to always think about in the back of your mind. Elevate has a lot of different hats. As we’re trying to pursue big audacious things, you also have responsibility to help small businesses succeed.

“Linda is responsible for a lot of things you see today in Rapid City, if you look at some of the things that have come from the chamber (such as Summer Nights). You’re awestruck by somebody who could do that for three decades. It’s pretty hard to fill those shoes, to do it that long and that well,” Johnson said.

The COVID-19 crisis has delayed both a formal retirement celebration for Rabe and Elevate Rapid City’s ability to fill her position, Johnson said. After the COVID-19 crisis subsides, Johnson said Elevate hopes to hold a retirement celebration for Rabe.

Johnson said he hopes Elevate can establish a fund in Rabe’s name to support women in leadership — a cause dear to Rabe’s heart.