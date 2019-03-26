Social justice advocate and Natalie Stites Means will challenge Mayor Steve Allender in the June 4 municipal election.
It will be one of several contested races in city hall and on the school board this year, according to unofficial candidates lists published Tuesday.
Candidates had until 5 p.m. Tuesday to file notarized petitions to run for a city council seat or mayor. The city Finance Office is still reviewing the signatures that the candidates collected and plans to release an updated and official list later this week.
This winner of the mayoral election will be the first to serve a four-year term. Previous mayors served two years.
Allender will seek his third term as mayor this election. He ran opposed in 2017 election.
Means, a member of One Rapid City and tribal consultant, has been a vocal critic of the city's recently adopted ordinance on panhandling and spoke out on the matter at several public meetings.
One of the two seats in each of the city's five wards will be up for grabs in June.
Council members serve three-year terms.
Jeff Bailie, Brittany Richman, Stephanie Savoy and Gregory Strommen will be vying for the seat of Ward 3 incumbent Jason Salamun, who is not seeking re-election.
In Ward 4, incumbent and council President Amanda Scott will be challenged in her bid for re-election by Tim Johnson and Lance Lehmann.
Bill Evans and Ramona Herrington will compete for the seat of Steve Laurenti, who is not seeking re-election, in Ward 2.
Ward 1 incumbent Lisa Modrick will seek re-election against Terra Houska.
Darla Drew, incumbent in Ward 5, will be challenged by Cante Heart.
Means, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe, said she is one of several Native Americans running in the election.
If a candidate fails to receive a simple majority of the votes in Wards 3 or 4, the top two earners in each will compete in a run-off election.
Councilmembers Becky Drury, Ritchie Nordstrom, Chad Lewis, John Roberts and Laura Armstrong each have one year remaining in their terms.
One seat in both Areas 3 and 6 will be up for election on the Rapid City school board.
Lafawn Janis and Brian Johnson will be running in Area 3, where incumbent Ron Riherd will not be seeking another term.
Incumbent Amy Policky will run for re-election unopposed in Area 6.