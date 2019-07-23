Mayor Steve Allender, Library Director Terri Davis and members of the Rapid City fire and police departments will participate in Thursday's United Way "Race to Read" event.
It begins at 10 a.m. at Memorial Park. Presentations by Allender, Davis and Rapid City Area School Superintendent Lori Simon will be followed by a parade of Race to Read organizations, displaying links representing books read over the summer.
You have free articles remaining.
Rapid City fire and police department representatives along with the mascot Grubby from South Dakota Mines and Technology and Nugget from the Rapid City Rush will be on hand to congratulate participants for their efforts.
The "Race to Read" event is part of the Black Hills Reads initiative under the United Way of the Black Hills, focusing on helping children reach reading proficiency by the third grade.