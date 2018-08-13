Earlier this year, Tom Rudebusch said he figured on easing into retirement, one round of golf at a time.
Those plans changed, however, after he met a young man looking to nurture a passion for radio broadcasting, just as he had done more than 40 years ago.
Rudebusch, the longtime voice of Rapid City American Legion Post 22 Baseball and South Dakota School of Mines Hardrockers, is teaming up with Adam Thomsen and others in West River Media Productions, headquartered in a soon-to-be-renovated 1,800 square-foot space on the east end of the Spizzirri Press building on East Chicago Street.
Mark Mazzucco, a Mines graduate now living in Houston, is another investor. Others involved with the new venture are Destyn Humann, Drake Tucker and Ed Flammond.
Rudebusch stepped away from Rudy’s Corner, his Post 22 broadcast perch in the press box at Fitzgerald Stadium, earlier this year after 41 years and 1,327 game broadcasts.
Through WRMP, he will continue college play-by-play coverage of football and basketball for the Mines Hardrockers on Nate Brown’s KIMM 1150 Fox Sports Radio.
He also hopes to pick up live streaming of other local sporting events, including area high school events or even summer Little League Baseball tournaments. Rudebusch will also help market children’s education books published by Spizzirri Press.
Thomsen will oversee West River Media’s sound studio, music and live-event production, including remote production of live concerts and lectures (for example), along with wedding DJ, video and photography, essentially, he said, anything that involves sound and lighting.
Under construction in what was an automotive business, is an acoustic sound studio large enough to accommodate a choir.
“Really, what we’re trying to be is the one-stop shop for media production,” Thomsen said.
Thomsen, a 2015 graduate of Rapid City Stevens High School, has gained experience in control, production, direction and on-air broadcasting with KNBN, KEVN and Duhamel Broadcasting, with even newspaper sports writing experience while attending Black Hills State University.
After Rudebusch’s retirement from Post 22 baseball was reported in the Journal earlier this spring, Thomsen contacted him to ask for advice on a broadcasting career.
“Tom was one of my biggest influences when I was a kid. I would turn on the radio and listen to Post 22 games. That’s where I really fell in love with radio broadcasting,” said Thomsen.
The two met over lunch and Rudebusch saw a mirror image of a younger man who had sought nearly identical guidance from local radio and television sports casting legend Bob Laskowski in 1974,
“I owe Bob everything,” said Rudebusch of Laskowski, who died in 2016, “He gave me a chance.”
Rudebusch said a Divine voice told him to pay forward Laskowski's encouragement. He and Thomsen hope to have West River Media Productions up and running in September.
“Adam impressed me so much. He’s wise beyond his years,” Rudebusch said. “His initiative and passion, I don’t think I’ve seen this in very many people.”
It’s a safe bet Bob Laskowski said the same thing about Rudebusch back in the day.
Classy Brain class
Craig J. Mount of Classy Brain, a Colorado Springs, Colo.-based lnternet business marketing firm with an office in Rapid City, is hosting a free Search Engine Optimization Crash Course and Basics for Business class at the Rapid City Public Library, conference room A, on Wednesday, Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
As of Friday, there were still 10 openings for the class, Mount said. See classybrain.com for more information.
Rippin’ Rapids auction set for Tuesday
As reported earlier in the Journal, the Rippin’ Rapids Water Park & Resort at 621 East Mall Drive, goes on the auction block on Tuesday.
Ron Bradeen Real Estate & Auctions of Custer is handling the sale of the unfinished 54,000 square-foot building and 7.2 acre property
The sale includes a live auction, set for 10 a.m. on Aug. 14 at the neighboring Hilton Garden Inn.
The water park property could be sold in one of three ways, Bradeen said.
Potential buyers may bid on the complete property as is, including the land and the building; or they may bid for only the salvage rights to the building; or they may bid on only the real estate, without the building.
An online auction, closing on Aug. 14, offers components of the water slide and water park, a large assortment of commercial and industrial electrical components, commercial-grade water heaters, air handling equipment, windows, doors and other structural steel construction items.
See bradeenauction.com for auction information or contact listing broker Chris Long of Keller Williams Realty Black Hills at 605-343-7500 for real estate information.