Raid Across South Dakota to make stop in Rapid City

A historic aircraft signifying the impact of the Doolittle Raid during World War II and its connection to South Dakota will be making a stop at Rapid City Regional Airport next month.

Hosted by the Black Hills Military Advisory Coalition, a B-25 bomber — the same type of aircraft used in the famous Doolittle Raid — will be touring across the state from May 10-13, as a precursor to the 2022 Ellsworth Air and Space Show.

Tuesday, the Rapid City Regional Airport Board of Directors approved a special operator permit that will allow the B-25 to land at the airport on May 12 and be on display for school children and the public to view.

State Sen. David Johnson made the request for the special permit and explained the Black Hills Military Advisory Coalition's event.

"It's privately funded and based primarily on youth and students here in City," Johnson said. "The B-25 will be flying and landing across the state... And involving all the kids across the state. We've worked with all the school districts and and school boards. We are really excited about this."

Johnson said the B-25 and perhaps a B-51 will land at Rapid City Regional Airport and be open for viewing between 10 a.m. and noon May 12. The group is also planning flyovers for school children at Pine Ridge and some Rapid City Area School sites as well.

"We're expecting between 200 and 400 kids out here at Rapid City for the static display of these war birds," Johnson said. "This is celebrating the legacy of South Dakota, specifically South Dakota military aviation veterans, from World War II all the way up through Vietnam and Iraq."

Particular emphasis will be give to the Doolittle Raid of April 18, 1942 and the two South Dakotans who took part in the raid. There's also a major connection to Ellsworth AFB, which is now home to three of the four Doolittle squadrons — the 34th Bomb Squadron, 37th Bomb Squadron and the 89th Attack Squadron.

Additional legacy markers of the Doolittle Raiders exist at Ellsworth, as it is the "Home of the Raiders," and the future home of the B-21 Stealth Raider.

Johnson said the Raid Across South Dakota event is sponsored in part by Northrop Grumman. The company, Johnson said, is planning on presenting sizeable monetary donations to Rapid City Area Schools and the Douglas School District during the stopover at Rapid City Regional Airport.

The historic B-25 aircraft's flight plan will begin in Sioux Falls on May 9 and will travel with stops in Brookings, Aberdeen, Chamberlain, Rosebud, and Pierre before its final stop at Rapid City.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.