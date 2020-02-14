Raider boys rally to stop Washington

Rapid City Stevens got 27 points from Mason Steele and 20 from Daniel Vigoren, as the Raiders came back after trailing for much of the game to snatch a 62-55 win from Sioux Falls Washington in high school boys’ basketball action Friday at Heier Gymnasium.

While Steele was a steady force in the middle throughout the game — he scored 13 points in the first half and 14 in the second — Vigoren came to life over the final 16 minutes. He scored 15 points after halftime as Stevens pulled out the victory.

“I don’t know how we came back, really,” Raider coach Chris Stoebner said. “I know we did, but just the way we came back. We started getting stops and the key to that is holding them to one shot. We started rebounding better and we hit some big threes. And obviously, Mason had a heck of a game. He was just dominant for us when we needed him.”

“I’ve got to thank my teammates for that,” said Steele, a 6-foot-8 senior. “They opened the floor up a lot of me, and them cutting really pulls that defense away from me and allows me more space to get things done.”

Steele was much of the reason the Raiders were still in the game at halftime. He scored 13 points on 5 of 9 shooting from the floor, while his teammates struggled to get good looks and shot 3 of 15 from the floor.