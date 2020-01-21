Raider boys roll past Douglas

After losing its first three games, the Rapid City Stevens boys' basketball team seems to have found a bit of a rhythm halfway through the season as it took an early lead and earned a 65-46 victory over Douglas on Tuesday.
The Raiders got out to a good start as they took a 16-8 lead into the second quarter.
From there, Stevens began to take over as it extended its advantage to 34-15 at the half and eventually carried a 20-point lead at 50-30 into the fourth.
The Patriots weren’t able to make up any more ground as the Raiders held on for their eighth consecutive victory.
Mason Steele led the way for Stevens with 19 points, followed by Daniel Vigoren, who chipped in with 15.
Darrell Knight paced Douglas with 12 points, while Connor Sauvage and KJ Hagins finished with nine points apiece.
Rapid City Stevens (8-3) will travel to Sioux Falls this weekend to take on Roosevelt Friday and O’Gorman Saturday.
SPEARFISH 95, HILL CITY 44: The Spartans scored 52 points in the first half and rolled by the Rangers Tuesday night in Spearfish.
Spearfish led 52-24 at halftime.
Jonah Nickel hit 9-of-12 from the field and scored 21 points for the Spartans, followed by Tyler Huber with 15, Ryan Peldo with 12 and Cade Lyon with 10.
Austin Groven scored 10 points for the Rangers.
Spearfish, 5-5, is at Sturgis Friday, while Hill City, 1-11, hosts Lead-Deadwood Thursday.
TODD COUNTY 77, LITTLE WOUND 65: The Falcons pulled away in the fourth quarter for the win over the Mustangs Tuesday night in Mission.
Todd County led 53-50 going into the fourth.
Ashaun Roach-Valandra led the Falcons with 23 points, followed by Jalen Bear Robe with 18 points Bryce Hammer with 14.
No results were made available for Littlr Wound.
Todd County, 5-6, is at Crow Creek Saturday, while Little Wound, 4-4, hosts Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Saturday.
White River wins Jones County Invite
White River ran past the rest of the field in the Jones County Invitational last weekend.
The Tigers had little trouble in the title game as it cruised to an 88-51 victory over Lyman after jumping out to a 46-22 lead at the half.
Tanner Young paced White River with 22 points, while Joe Sayler added 20 points and Kyler Valandra added 15.
Nick Sayler chipped in with 13 points and Dylan Marshall rounded out the double figure scorers with 11.
Cruz Garnos led the Raiders with 14 points and Toby Estes finished with 11.
On their way to the title game, the Tigers defeated Bennett County and Kadoka Area, while Lyman beat Philip and Jones County.
Kadoka earned a third place finish with a 51-43 win over Jones County, Stanley County took fifth with a 76-31 victory over Philip and Bennett County dropped Colome 58-37 in the seventh place matchup.
Girls Basketball
ST. THOMAS MORE 60, LEAD-DEADWOOD 27: Led by Haleigh Timmer, the Cavaliers cruised to a win over the Golddiggers Tuesday night in Lead.
Timmer paced More with 24 points and scored her 1,000th career point on a layup and free throw at the end of the first half.
Scarlett Grimshaw chipped in 12 points for the Cavs, while Anna Campbell paced Lead-Deadwood with 12 points.
St. Thomas More (10-0) will play at West Central Friday, while the Golddiggers (7-4) host Hot Springs on Saturday.
SPEARFISH 45, HILL CITY 38: Stella Marcus scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Spartans to a big win over Hill City on Tuesday.
Bella Reid chipped in with nine points for Spearfish.
Whitney Edwards paced the Rangers with 10 points and 12 rebounds, while Abby Siemonsma added 10 points.
The Spartans (3-7) travel to Sturgis on Friday, while the Rangers (10-3) play at Sturgis on Tuesday.