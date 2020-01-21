Raider boys roll past Douglas

After losing its first three games, the Rapid City Stevens boys' basketball team seems to have found a bit of a rhythm halfway through the season as it took an early lead and earned a 65-46 victory over Douglas on Tuesday.

The Raiders got out to a good start as they took a 16-8 lead into the second quarter.

From there, Stevens began to take over as it extended its advantage to 34-15 at the half and eventually carried a 20-point lead at 50-30 into the fourth.

The Patriots weren’t able to make up any more ground as the Raiders held on for their eighth consecutive victory.

Mason Steele led the way for Stevens with 19 points, followed by Daniel Vigoren, who chipped in with 15.

Darrell Knight paced Douglas with 12 points, while Connor Sauvage and KJ Hagins finished with nine points apiece.

Rapid City Stevens (8-3) will travel to Sioux Falls this weekend to take on Roosevelt Friday and O’Gorman Saturday.

SPEARFISH 95, HILL CITY 44: The Spartans scored 52 points in the first half and rolled by the Rangers Tuesday night in Spearfish.

Spearfish led 52-24 at halftime.