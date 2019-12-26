Raider Park receives $50,000 donation

Keck said he has talked to and brainstormed with staff from every department at Stevens High School to find ways the park can be beneficial to education. The goal is to have multipurpose places where music and theater students can present outdoor concerts. Teachers can take their classes outdoors to read, sketch and have science lessons. Some classes have already used the park to collect insects and identify plants, Keck said.

Completing the master site plan in the park will cost an estimated $1.9 to $2.9 million, he said.

“Raider Park itself, and the Tom Pfeifle Trails established in his honor, reflect well Tom’s values of open access to public spaces, the repurposing of little or ill-used facilities or materials for positive use, and physical activity. I am amazed by the energy and commitment of Seth Keene and Tom Keck at Stevens in envisioning a better use of this property,” said Craig Pfeifle, Tom’s father.