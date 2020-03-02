Raiders close with win; New Underwood downs Edgemont

Rapid City Stevens had three players score in double figures and 12 Raiders scored during their 90-41 defeat of Spearfish in Class AA boys basketball action Monday.

Daniel Vigoren made 7 of 11 field goal attempts and scored 18 points to lead Stevens, which is No. 4 in this week’s media poll. Colton Hartford scored 17 points on the strength of 6 of 10 shooting, including 3 of 6 shooting from behind the 3-point arc. Mason Steele hit 4 of 7 shots and finished with 13 points.

Stevens hit 30 of 58 field goal attempts as a team for the game a 51.7 shooting percentage.

The red-hot Raiders jumped out to a 33-5 lead after the first quarter and led 60-11 at halftime. Stevens made 20 of 36 shots over the first two quarters of play.

Spearfish didn’t make a field goal over the opening 16 minutes of play. All of the Spartans points in the first half came from the free throw line, where they made 11 of 14 attempts.

John Nickles and Carter Lyon led Spearfish in scoring. Nickles finished with seven points and Lyon had six.

The SoDak 16 playoffs await both schools.

Stevens (14-6), the fifth seed in the playoffs, takes on No. 12 Harrisburg on Saturday at Heier Gymnasium.