Raiders close with win; New Underwood downs Edgemont

Rapid City Stevens had three players score in double figures and 12 Raiders scored during their 90-41 defeat of Spearfish in Class AA boys basketball action Monday.
Daniel Vigoren made 7 of 11 field goal attempts and scored 18 points to lead Stevens, which is No. 4 in this week’s media poll. Colton Hartford scored 17 points on the strength of 6 of 10 shooting, including 3 of 6 shooting from behind the 3-point arc. Mason Steele hit 4 of 7 shots and finished with 13 points.
Stevens hit 30 of 58 field goal attempts as a team for the game a 51.7 shooting percentage.
The red-hot Raiders jumped out to a 33-5 lead after the first quarter and led 60-11 at halftime. Stevens made 20 of 36 shots over the first two quarters of play.
Spearfish didn’t make a field goal over the opening 16 minutes of play. All of the Spartans points in the first half came from the free throw line, where they made 11 of 14 attempts.
John Nickles and Carter Lyon led Spearfish in scoring. Nickles finished with seven points and Lyon had six.
The SoDak 16 playoffs await both schools.
Stevens (14-6), the fifth seed in the playoffs, takes on No. 12 Harrisburg on Saturday at Heier Gymnasium.
Spearfish (9-11) goes into the playoffs seeded No. 13. The Spartans travel to Sioux Falls to play the fourth seed, the Washington Warriors.
NEW UNDERWOOD 54, EDGEMONT 29: Dusty Merchen scored 14 points and had four steals and Grant Madsen chipped in nine points and had 10 rebounds as New Underwood knocked off Edgemont 54-29 in the first round of the Region 7B boys basketball playoffs Monday.
Playing at home, the Tigers held the Moguls without a point in the second quarter and took a 26-7 lead into the halftime break.
Caleb Simmons led Edgemont (4-17) with 20 points, all in the second half.
New Underwood (9-12) advances to Lyman at 5 p.m. today in the quarterfinal round of the Region 7B playoffs.
R.C. CENTRAL 82, STURGIS 48: Rapid City Central knocked off Sturgis 82-48 in boys basketball action Monday.
The Cobblers (10-10) enter the Class AA SoDak 16 as the ninth seed. Central plays at Sioux Falls Lincoln, the No. 8 seed, at 4 p.m. MT Saturday.
Sturgis (5-14) made the SoDak 16 playoff field as the No. 16 seed. The Scoopers travel to Yankton to play next, tipping off at 5 p.m. MT.
Girls Basketball
R.C. CENTRAL 68, STURGIS 24: Rapid City Central closed the regular season on a high note, knocking off Sturgis 68-24 in girls basketball action Monday.
Central (8-12) plays at Yankton in the SoDak 16 round of the Class AA playoffs. The Cobblers and Gazelles tip off at 6 p.m. MT
Sturgis (4-16) finished the season No. 17 in the AA power points and missed the postseason playoffs.