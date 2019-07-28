A construction professional working on the new Oakland Raiders' stadium under construction in Las Vegas has been named the new project manager for the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center arena expansion.
Dave Richardson, who is currently overseeing the installation of the stadium's structural steel system, said Friday that he will begin working on the arena project in mid-September. Previous projects he has worked on include Colorado State University's Canvas Stadium and the Colorado Rapids Stadium in Commerce City, Colorado, according to his resume.
Speaking by phone Friday, Richardson said he will play a broader role in Rapid City than he is in Las Vegas, where his assignment is more specialized.
"I’m very accustomed to and have project experience in that as well,” he said.
Richardson, of the Minneapolis-based construction management firm Mortenson, will be the arena's second project manager. The previous project manager stepped down recently after a little more than a year on the job for private reasons, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Executive Director Craig Baltzer said.
Baltzer said Tuesday that the loss of the previous project manager will not affect the arena's development because it is just coming out of the design phase.
“If they’re going to switch it out, now would be the time to do it,” he said.
As project manager, Baltzer said Richardson will coordinate between the city, construction staff and other firms involved with the arena. He comes to Rapid City fresh off a project that dwarfs the one ahead of him in scale.
The Las Vegas Stadium, which will be home to the Oakland Raiders after the franchise's scheduled exit from California, will seat approximately 65,000 fans and cost approximately $1.8 billion to complete, according to the Associated Press. It is planned to open in time for the 2020 NFL season, according to its website.
Though the arena expansion does not pose any distinct challenges compared to other projects, Richardson said that its integration with existing civic center facilities makes it a unique development.
Plans for the $130 million arena, which will seat between 12,000 and 13,000 people, were referred to Rapid City voters in early 2018 after local nonprofit political organization South Dakota Citizens for Liberty petitioned to put them on the ballot. Approximately 63 percent of voters cast ballots in favor of the expansion during the June 2018 primary election.
Mayor Steve Allender and Baltzer have said that the new arena, which will be located northwest of the civic center's Barnett Arena, will be completed and open for business in late summer or early fall of 2021.
Three firms, including Mortenson, are working with the city to develop the new arena. The company is estimated to make about $3.3 million from the project.
Tegra Group, also based in Minneapolis, is coordinating the project's budget and schedule as well as its design and construction teams. The company will act in a similar capacity for the recently announced plans to redevelop the downtown parking lot that was to be the site of the failed Presidents Plaza project.
The city approved an approximately $2.6 million contract with Tegra for work on the arena in November. A $6.7 million contract with the architecture firm Perkins + Will was approved in July 2018.
All three contracts are included in the $130 million cost estimate for the project and will be paid by using money from the city's Vision Fund. The Vision Fund itself is the byproduct of the original construction of the civic center, having been created in the mid-1970s when Rapid City voters approved a half-cent sales tax to fund the project.