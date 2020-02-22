Raiders' Steele to play at Sioux Falls

Rapid City Stevens senior Mason Steele reserved a spot in the north end of Rapid Skillz Athletic Complex Saturday afternoon with a background a youth tournament going on as he takes another step in his basketball career.
Steele signed a letter-of-intent to compete for the University of Sioux Falls for the 2020-20201 season.
"I've put in a lot of time here with Coach AJ (Zolicoffer)," Steele said. "He has really helped me develop my game and helped me with this season that I am in now. He's helped me with a lot of my success and my coaching staff thought it would be a great idea too."
Steele, a 6-foot-7 forward/center the Raiders, said the main reason he chose the University of Sioux Falls was the coaching staff.
"They are really nice and I feel like that they had the best future set out for me academically and athletically," he said. "I was kind of thinking between Sioux Falls and Northern State, but I just narrowed it down to where I was most comfortable and where I got that warm, fuzzy feeling."
Steele admitted it will be a big adjustment from high school to college basketball, but one he is anxious to make.
"I won't be playing against seniors in high school anymore or juniors. I'll be playing against 20 year-olds, 21 year-olds, full grown men," he said. "That should be the biggest thing.
"But I'm really excited. It is going to be a fast-paced game. The faster it is, the more fun it is it seams like. I'm going to have to get a lot stronger and a lot smarter. It is going to be a lot of fun. It's a very competitive level at Division II."
He plans to study accounting and economics.