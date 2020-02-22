Raiders' Steele to play at Sioux Falls

Rapid City Stevens senior Mason Steele reserved a spot in the north end of Rapid Skillz Athletic Complex Saturday afternoon with a background a youth tournament going on as he takes another step in his basketball career.

Steele signed a letter-of-intent to compete for the University of Sioux Falls for the 2020-20201 season.

"I've put in a lot of time here with Coach AJ (Zolicoffer)," Steele said. "He has really helped me develop my game and helped me with this season that I am in now. He's helped me with a lot of my success and my coaching staff thought it would be a great idea too."

Steele, a 6-foot-7 forward/center the Raiders, said the main reason he chose the University of Sioux Falls was the coaching staff.

"They are really nice and I feel like that they had the best future set out for me academically and athletically," he said. "I was kind of thinking between Sioux Falls and Northern State, but I just narrowed it down to where I was most comfortable and where I got that warm, fuzzy feeling."

Steele admitted it will be a big adjustment from high school to college basketball, but one he is anxious to make.