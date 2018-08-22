The state Railroad Board met Gov. Dennis Daugaard in the middle Tuesday on seeking federal aid for improving a state-owned line in southeastern South Dakota.
The state board voted 5-1 to accept the governor’s deal.
One of the changes calls for operator D and I Railroad to apply for a federal grant of $4,050,000.
The rest of the funding for the $8.1 million project calls for a $1 million state grant, a $2,550,000 state loan at two percent for 15 years, and $500,000 from the railroad and shippers.
Board members also added a requirement that wasn’t in the governor’s latest proposal.
They said D and I must start work within one year of when the federal grant and project agreements are executed.
The one-year wouldn’t apply if D and I didn’t get the federal grant. Board member Gary Doering of Cavour suggested the additional requirement.
The company wants to upgrade 11.7 miles of track and construct a new siding on the state-owned line between Canton and Elk Point.
Doering said his fear was the state grant would be committed but wouldn’t be used for a while. “What ever happened to the use it or lose it for a year?” Doehring asked.
State Transportation Secretary Darin Bergquist said the board had put the condition on sometimes but didn’t use it on the past two awards made to D and I.
Doering said years have passed without D and I moving ground on those two projects while costs increased millions of dollars.
The board previously pledged millions of dollars in grants and loans for those two projects.
Doehring said he wanted some money available in the board’s fund in case an emergency arose for another need.
Board member Jerry Cope of Rapid City supported Doering. “I got a concern, if we obligate ourselves, we can’t move quickly,” Cope said.
Cope wound up casting the only "no" Tuesday.
The state Department of Transportation initially recommended D and I seek $4.05 million from the Federal Railroad Administration for it, plus $1 million from a state grant and $3,050,000 from a state loan.
The governor supported that package.
But the board, whose members are appointed by the governor, went a different direction Wednesday.
They instead recommended D and I apply for a $3.7 million federal grant, a $1.2 million state grant, $1 million of private funding, and a $2.2 million state loan.
In an interview before the follow-up meeting, Daugaard said he wasn’t sure whether D and I had $1 million up front.
“Either way they (D and I) are paying for it,” Daugaard said. “I’m hopeful they (the board) will see it as a good middle ground.”
The governor agreed last week with the board on applying for a $10 million federal grant for the Rapid City Pierre and Eastern Railroad.
The federal aid would help the RCPE pay for a $22.5 million project to replace 26 miles of its privately owned rail west of Fort Pierre and to upgrade 17 bridges.
RCPE would provide $10 million and the state board would grant $2.5 million.