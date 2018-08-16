The state Railroad Board selected two projects Wednesday for possible applications for federal grants.
The financial package for one, however, is different than the state Department of Transportation recommendation that Gov. Dennis Daugaard supported.
The board’s members serve at the governor’s pleasure and need his consent for an application to move forward.
The board scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday, Aug. 21, in case it’s needed.
State Transportation Secretary Darin Bergquist told board members Wednesday he would get their two packages to the governor “ASAP.”
The project on which the governor and the board agree seeks a $10 million federal grant to the Rapid City Pierre and Eastern Railroad.
The federal aid would help the RCPE pay for a $22.5 million project to replace 26 miles of rail west of Fort Pierre and upgrade 17 bridges. The railroad would provide $10 million and the state board would grant $2.5 million from a state trust fund.
The project where the board and governor disagree is an $8.1 million plan by D and I Railroad to upgrade 11.7 miles of track and construct a new siding on the state-owned line in southeastern South Dakota between Canton and Elk Point.
As outlined by the company’s president, Jack Parliament, the D and I project seeks a $4.05 million federal grant. Parliament, a past member of the state board, also wanted a $3.05 million state loan.
Bergquist called it “a great opportunity” to upgrade a state-owned line. Board member Jerry Cope of Rapid City somewhat disagreed: “I do have a concern about how it’s set up and split.”
Cope couldn’t get a second for his suggested changes. But he agreed to changes that board member Jeff Burket of Spearfish then proposed: A $3.7 million federal grant, a $1.2 million state grant, $1 million of private funding, a $2.2 million state loan and splitting application costs using a state contractor.
Parliament wouldn’t say whether he would move forward with the application for the Federal Railroad Administration grant. He listed names of shippers he said already believe they’ve been investing through per-car fees in a railroad they don’t own.
“That’s the difference in the two proposals as we see it,” Parliament said.
Whether the governor would agree with those changes wasn’t known, according to Bergquist. The board voted 7-0 to agree with Burket’s recommendation and scheduled the special meeting if it’s needed.