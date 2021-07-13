 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rail construction on Fifth Street to begin Monday night
alert top story

Rail construction on Fifth Street to begin Monday night

{{featured_button_text}}

Rapid City, Pierre and Eastern Railroad crews will begin work on the railroad crossings on Fifth Street on Monday night.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Repairs on the crossings between Omaha Street and Main Street are expected to be completed Wednesday. City street crews will work with RCPE crews on street repairs as well.

Crews will work in the late evening and overnight to minimize traffic impacts. Message boards will be posted in the area this week, and traffic sticks and signage will be placed on Fifth Street around 9 p.m. each day.

Repairs at the East North Street railroad crossing near Rushmore Crossing should be completed this week. Repairs on crossings on Steele Avenue and Sheffer Street are expected this summer.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY takes careful approach in virus death count

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for July 10
Local

Your Two Cents for July 10

Are those the only complaints the writer has concerning "immigrants" to SD. What about higher food costs, higher water bills, higher trash fee…

Your Two Cents for July 7
Local

Your Two Cents for July 7

I think Indigenous folks would be better served not breaking the law by marching without a permit, for example, or going onto private property…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: City Beat with The Monument’s Executive Director Craig Baltzer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News