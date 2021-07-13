Rail construction on Fifth Street to begin Monday night

Rapid City, Pierre and Eastern Railroad crews will begin work on the railroad crossings on Fifth Street on Monday night.

Repairs on the crossings between Omaha Street and Main Street are expected to be completed Wednesday. City street crews will work with RCPE crews on street repairs as well.

Crews will work in the late evening and overnight to minimize traffic impacts. Message boards will be posted in the area this week, and traffic sticks and signage will be placed on Fifth Street around 9 p.m. each day.

Repairs at the East North Street railroad crossing near Rushmore Crossing should be completed this week. Repairs on crossings on Steele Avenue and Sheffer Street are expected this summer.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

