Railroad crossing work will begin Friday in Wall on the Interstate 90 Loop/Hwy 240 near the Wall School, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Work involves upgrading the railroad crossing with flashing signals and drop arms, installing new surfacing across the rails, and paving asphalt tie-ins. This work aims to enhance safety and improve the ride across the railroad crossing.
On Friday, the railroad crossing will be closed to traffic and a detour route will be used to guide traffic around the work zone. The crossing is anticipated to open on Saturday. The remaining work will be phased to allow traffic to cross the railroad.
The overall completion date of this project is Oct. 25.
Simon Contracting of Rapid City is the prime contractor on this $118,000 project.