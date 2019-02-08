A 2.5 mile section of rail line on the Rapid City, Pierre & Eastern (RCP&E) railroad near Wall will be upgraded thanks to a U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Railroad Administration grant worth up to $978,000.
Current track conditions require eastbound trains to slow from 25 miles per hour to 10 miles per hour as they enter steeper gradient, according to a release from the Department of Transportation.
The money will be used to replace the 100-year-old, 100-pound rail with modern 115-pound continuous welded rail.
The project will "alleviate a chokepoint" on the railroad and improve operating efficiency by allowing longer trains to travel on that section of track, according to the DOT.
The grant for the South Dakota project was part of a larger grant package worth $56 million.