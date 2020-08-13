Rally attendees provide needed economic impact, tourism official says

"Every place we've been here in Rapid City has been great and friendly," Hensley said. "This is our first time as a couple to come to the rally, but I've been here a few times. Things were different because of the virus, but we've really enjoyed the hospitality."

Over on Main Street, rally-goer Dustin Page pulled up to Firehouse Brewing Company for lunch. This is his fifth rally, traveling from Minneapolis.

"Me and my buddies have eaten here at Firehouse at least three times this trip," Page said. "The food is good, the beer is cold and we really like the patio where we aren't cooped up inside."

Jensen said as the week has moved on, the traffic in Rapid City from the rally has started to wane.

"That's typical of the last couple of nights, but this year it seems to be a bigger dip than normal," Jensen said. "There's a nosedive going on. Some (hotels) are reporting no reservations and cancellations are starting to come in. We usually offset that with travel groups coming in after the rally and bus tours, but that just isn't happening this year."