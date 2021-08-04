Rally brings more traffic to Rapid City Regional Airport

Thousands of people are flying through Rapid City Regional Airport as they arrive in the Black Hills for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Because of the expected large turnout for the rally, Allegiant Air added eight new destinations just for this time of year.

"This is the first year that we've had an airline like Allegiant come in with a number of different cities coming in all at one time," Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame said Wednesday. "This rally, we've got eight flights coming in from eight different cities. We're really excited to get this influx, and we're hoping that this is something we can keep going."

In 2019, Rapid City Regional Airport saw record air traffic with more than 700,000 passengers using the airport. Dame said he thinks 2021 may be a banner year, too.

"I think we're headed towards breaking 2019's record right now," he said. "We did start a bit below 2019 numbers, but we are seeing a very quick climb above those numbers."

The airport has seven passenger gates in the commercial terminal. With the influx of flights during the rally, Dame said the airport's capacity is being challenged, but it is manageable.

