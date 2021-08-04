Rally brings more traffic to Rapid City Regional Airport

Thousands of people are flying through Rapid City Regional Airport as they arrive in the Black Hills for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Because of the expected large turnout for the rally, Allegiant Air added eight new destinations just for this time of year.
"This is the first year that we've had an airline like Allegiant come in with a number of different cities coming in all at one time," Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame said Wednesday. "This rally, we've got eight flights coming in from eight different cities. We're really excited to get this influx, and we're hoping that this is something we can keep going."
In 2019, Rapid City Regional Airport saw record air traffic with more than 700,000 passengers using the airport. Dame said he thinks 2021 may be a banner year, too.
"I think we're headed towards breaking 2019's record right now," he said. "We did start a bit below 2019 numbers, but we are seeing a very quick climb above those numbers."
The airport has seven passenger gates in the commercial terminal. With the influx of flights during the rally, Dame said the airport's capacity is being challenged, but it is manageable.
"Right now we haven't seen any gate capacity issues. We have all common-use gates here, so, if there's a gate available they can go over to another gate," he said. "As we roll over into the night and we've got more flights coming in from Allegiant, all of our station managers are working together to make sure there are gates available."
Rental car companies are also seeing a slight back-up at the counters, but those companies have brought in extra rentals to help handle the demand, Dame said.
As the rally continues through next weekend, Dame said the airport is encouraging all customers to get to the airport early to complete the check-in process for departing flights.
"We're telling everyone to make sure you are at the airport at least two hours in advance because this is the most flights we'll put through this facility in this 10-day period ever," Dame said. "With that, with making sure you get through TSA, making sure you don't miss your flight, we think it's extremely important that people get here well in advance of their flight."
Dame estimates that the airport will see more than 200 arriving flights and more than 200 departing flights during the rally.
"Being able to have direct access to major communities is absolutely critical for our community, critical for the growth of the Black Hills and our tourism market. That's such a big component of what it is that we do here (at the airport)," Dame said.
