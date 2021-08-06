Rally, busy tourist season driving up price of gasoline, AAA says

Gas prices have climbed around 25 cents per gallon in the past week in Rapid City as thousands of bikers and visitors descend upon the Black Hills.
The skyrocketing cost of gasoline, however, didn't seem to phase Tom Fecteau of New Hampshire.
"It's typical of what I'd expect during summer travel season," he said Thursday while pumping gas at a Big D station in Rapid City. "I'm not surprised, not surprised at all."
The average price per gallon in Rapid City is now $3.54 a gallon, according to AAA's website. The average price in South Dakota is $3.16.
In July, Gov. Kristi Noem issued an executive order to address concerns about looming fuel shortages in western South Dakota.
“We are at the height of our tourism season, as well as a busy time for our agriculture industry. Maintaining the supply of fuel is crucial to preventing a disruption of service to two of our state’s major industries,” Noem said in a press release at the time. “This 30-day order is meant to ensure a steady supply of fuel is available to our visitors, businesses, farmers, and ranchers in the western part of the state.’’
The executive order, issued July 17, extended the hours of service for the commercial delivery of petroleum products in South Dakota by declaring a state of emergency and exempting delivery of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and ethyl alcohol from federal motor carrier regulations on drivers' hours of service. It expires at midnight Aug. 16, the day after the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally officially ends.
"It all depends on which refinery it's coming from and what their transportation costs are," she said Thursday. "With the rally going on, there will be higher prices in the Rapid City area. Just like hotels, retailers are taking advantage of the market with the rally and increase in travelers."