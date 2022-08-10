Rally continues to go fairly smoothly, law enforcement says

STURGIS — The 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally continues to run smoothly, at least from the perspective of local law enforcement agencies and city departments.

“We are handling things pretty good,” Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater said Wednesday. “It’s been quiet overall.”

VanDewater’s assessment seems to jive with the number of overall calls for police service, which continue to lag behind last year’s levels.

Through 6 a.m. Wednesday, officers have responded to approximately 882 calls, compared to 1,232 through the same period in 2021.

Officers have responded to 20 accidents, seven resulting in injuries. No traffic fatalities have been recorded in the city of Sturgis.

Arrests for driving under the influence, felony and misdemeanor possession of drugs or paraphernalia, and citations for illegal parking continue to lead the tally as the rally enters the home stretch of its 10-day run.

Another four DUI arrests bring this year’s total to 36, in pace with last year’s 34. There have been 11 total arrests for felony drug possession thus far, compared to 14 at this time last year.

Seven misdemeanor drug or paraphernalia arrests Tuesday bring the rally total to 40, well ahead of 15 last year. Felony drug arrests stand at four, same as in the same period in 2021.

VanDewater is unsure of the reason for an increase in arrests for possession of small amounts of marijuana and paraphernalia.

“It could be that more and more states are legalizing it, and it’s not quite legal here yet,” he said.

Another seven illegal parking citations issued on Tuesday bring the total for the week to 102, still ahead of 91 tickets last year.

“Parking is always an issue. There’s just not enough of it,” said Sturgis Public Works Director Rick Bush.

“People just park wherever they want. They try to get close to downtown and we’re fairly limited on spaces available close to downtown,” he said.

Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin said his numbers continue to be on par with last year.

“It’s been a good rally, good year,”” Merwin said.

The Meade County Jail has seen a total of 209 bookings so far this year compared to 191 last year, with 95 still in custody Wednesday.

Misdemeanor drug arrests stand at 11, with six felony drug arrests, compared to nine misdemeanor and 10 felony arrests last year.

Driving under the influence arrests (24) are slightly behind last year’s 26.

County deputies have investigated 21 traffic accidents, with 16 involving injuries. Over the same period last year, nine of 16 accidents included reportable injuries.

South Dakota Department of Transportation vehicle counts continue to show a slight increase over the previous five-year average traffic numbers.

On Tuesday, 58,610 vehicles were counted entering Sturgis via nine locations in and around town. The five-day total of 300,386 shades the previous five-year vehicle count average of 284,819.

Bush said traffic is moving well.

“We haven’t had any major traffic back-ups or issues,” Bush said. “I think today (Wednesday) was about the heaviest traffic we’ve seen yet.”