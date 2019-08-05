STURGIS | An upward trend in impaired driving arrests continues to be a concern for law enforcement officials covering the opening weekend of the Sturgis motorcycle rally.
At Sunday’s daily news briefing, Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater said the 22 DUI arrests reported by police during the first two days of the rally nearly double the 12 arrests recorded during the same period in 2018.
VanDewater said the increase in DUIs comes in spite of a concerted effort to entice riders to use a number of alternative travel means to get around, including buses and ride-sharing services such as Lyft and Uber.
“They want to ride unfortunately. They don’t want to leave their bike somewhere and have it stolen or towed. They’re not heeding the warning,” VanDewater said.
“Hopefully people will start taking advantage of the taxis and the school buses, and get the drunks off the road before somebody gets hurt,” Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin said.
South Dakota Highway Patrol Capt. Jason Ketterling also noted significant rises in DUI and felony drug arrests in the Department of Public Safety’s first reporting period, from 6 a.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday.
You have free articles remaining.
The Sturgis and Rapid City areas saw 22 DUI arrests, compared to 19 last year, while felony drug arrests have nearly tripled, 23, compared to eight over the same period last year.
Ketterling said the drug arrests reflect the nationwide surge in methamphetamine abuse.
The Highway Patrol reported 20 accidents, with nine resulting in injuries.
Five of the nine injury accidents resulted in serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries to riders and passengers.
“We’re happy to have not had a fatality up to this point,” Ketterling said. “That’s nice to see, especially with this number of people in town.”