Rally fashion about freedom and fellowship for these women

Although most clothes are made for appearance, the ones some Sturgis Motorcycle Rally-goers wear run deeper.
It makes them feel sexy, empowered. For others, it points to who they run with.
But Tessa Baldwin doesn’t usually wear clothes at all while in Sturgis.
She is a model who is often painted by her partner, Tim Weiss, at the Buffalo Chip, where he has worked for the past five rallies.
“Most times I’m wearing nothing except for paint and maybe a hat or something,” said Baldwin, who like Weiss, is from Colorado. “When we come up to shop, when we’re not working this is how we dress, but half the time I’m naked except for paint.”
Baldwin said she got into body-paint modeling about eight years ago after attending a hair fashion show with a circus theme. Some models were painted as animals, others as ring masters.
“I just said, ‘my god, I would love to do something like that.”
Baldwin, a nurse, sees and feels the benefits of body paint.
“Wearing body paint is very freeing,” she said. “It builds a lot of self confidence and it makes you feel really beautiful. It’s a good confidence-builder, and even though it can be really terrifying, I basically just walk out and I really don’t give a rat’s ass what anyone thinks about me. I just find it enough fun that it doesn’t matter.”
Weiss said he started body painting about 10 years ago at the Buffalo Chip and quickly became well-known.
Other women experience their freedom in different ways at the rally, including Tammy Lauck of Nebraska.
“It’s just open air,” she said. “Getting out in the fresh air, riding, you don’t feel powerful, really, you just feel open.”
Lauck has been riding since about 2010 but this was her first time at the rally.
“We love to ride here, all over, it’s beautiful,” she said. “People are so friendly and there’s always bikers, so we decided this year we’re doing Sturgis.”
Lauck said she dressed up a bit more for Sturgis, dawning more bling than typical. She also bought leather clothing while at the rally.
The leathers, or chaps, are worn for safety and to protect from rocks and bugs and road rash, she said. “You wear them for the fall, not for the ride really.”
Bikers Den co-owner Rita Farhat of Daytona Beach, Florida, said she misses bikers and what they wear when she's not at the rally.
“Look at them, it’s different. I have no way to explain it. Their way of dressing up, of talking, the way they ride their bike. You feel some power, something strong,” she said.
Farhat, who’s had the Bikers Den for 15 years, said women typically look for corsets or sexy items that complement their bikes.
“Lady bikers, every woman, she’s beautiful the way she is,” she said. “Every woman dresses up the way it suits her. If you look at every biker woman, they’re all sexy, they’re all beautiful.”
For the Tribe of Judah, though, their clothes help signify who they are.
Ken Horton, Montana chapter president, said the ministry’s colors are black and gold and distinguished by a three-piece patch on their backs: the top piece, middle piece that looks like a cross, and the bottom rocker. There’s also an MM, which means motorcycle ministry.
Horton said each piece is earned.
“You’re tested from one to so many years it takes you to learn the ways of the Tribe of Judah,” he said. “If you make it through that, you’re full patch, you patch out. … You earn it by respect and by doing the right things.”
The Tribe of Judah has chapters in the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, England, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Norway and Sweden.
It mainly ministers to the “bad boys,” but really ministers to everyone.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.