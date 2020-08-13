Rally fashion about freedom and fellowship for these women

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Although most clothes are made for appearance, the ones some Sturgis Motorcycle Rally-goers wear run deeper.

It makes them feel sexy, empowered. For others, it points to who they run with.

But Tessa Baldwin doesn’t usually wear clothes at all while in Sturgis.

She is a model who is often painted by her partner, Tim Weiss, at the Buffalo Chip, where he has worked for the past five rallies.

“Most times I’m wearing nothing except for paint and maybe a hat or something,” said Baldwin, who like Weiss, is from Colorado. “When we come up to shop, when we’re not working this is how we dress, but half the time I’m naked except for paint.”

Baldwin said she got into body-paint modeling about eight years ago after attending a hair fashion show with a circus theme. Some models were painted as animals, others as ring masters.

“I just said, ‘my god, I would love to do something like that.”

Baldwin, a nurse, sees and feels the benefits of body paint.