STURGIS |With the Sturgis motorcycle rally nearing the halfway point of its 10-day run, traffic is up about 3 percent over last year, while felony drug arrests have surged to a level three times that of the same period in 2017.
According to a state Department of Public Safety release, rally-related felony drug arrest numbers stood at 21 for both Sturgis and Rapid City since the official start of the reporting period at 6 a.m. Saturday. Over the first three days of the rally in 2017, seven arrests were reported.
Misdemeanor drug arrests, involving small quantities of illegal substances, also increased to 56 this year compared to 44 over the same period in 2017, while DUI arrests are actually down, from 49 last year to 36 in 2018.
Total citations stood at 284, down from 334 over the same period last year.
Fourteen non-injury accidents have been reported this far, up from 10 at the same time last year.
Two fatalities, both occurring Saturday have been reported. However, injury accidents stand at 12, down from 23 at this point in 2017.
“That’s a trend we’d like to see continue,” said Tony Mangan, public safety spokesman.
Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin said the rally has been quiet overall.
“It’s been good for us. The crowd’s been good. The people in jail have been good,” Merwin said.
“We haven’t had any real problems. If things keep on going the way they’re going. It’ll be a great year.”
Sturgis police chief Geody VanDewater said calls for service have been hanging at about 200 per night. Sunday night marked an increase in activity, with 250 calls, but overall numbers were down over the same period last year.
Parking remains an issue, VanDewater said. Use of established pay-to-park lots for both cars and motorcycles is recommended.
“Remember, if you have to ask where to park, you probably shouldn’t park there. Pay the 10 bucks or 20 bucks. It’s money well-spent,” he said.