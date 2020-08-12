Rally keeping Meade County Jail busy, sheriff says

Meade County is seeing an increase in every category of crime during the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Sheriff Ron Merwin said 230 people have been booked into the county jail since Friday night compared to 199 last year.
"We're still running high on drugs, high on DUIs as we talked about in the past, a lot of resisting and fighting," Merwin said Wednesday. "A few domestics, but we're up."
He said many of those arrested aren't bonding out of jail as quickly as expected due to the amount of time it takes them to sober up.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the department received 81 calls for service Tuesday to Wednesday compared to 65 last year. There was also 12 transports Tuesday to Wednesday compared to three last year.
Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater said there have been fewer arrests overall downtown but more misdemeanor drug arrests and non-injury accidents than last year. DUIs are comparable to last year, he said.
According to data, there have been 24 non-injury accidents this year compared to 13 this time last year. There has also been a total of 61 misdemeanor drug arrests compared to 19 last year through the first five days of the rally.
VanDewater said Tuesday evening was quiet, which is unusual at the rally.
"It was overall a good night for us," he said. "Kind of a boring night for the most part in the city."
Merwin and VanDewater said the number of rally visitors appears to be down a bit when compared to last year when an estimated 495,000 people came to the rally.
"I think it's a little difficult to judge because in my opinion anyway the traffic is a lot higher, but the walkers are a lot lower," Merwin said. "I think they're staying out of crowds or out riding, and then they go back at night in campgrounds, which is why I think our numbers are up because we deal with campgrounds."
Vendor numbers in Sturgis, meanwhile, are down compared to last year.
According to the city, 503 temporary vending permits have been issued as of Tuesday compared to 628 in 2019.
