Rally keeping Meade County Jail busy, sheriff says

Meade County is seeing an increase in every category of crime during the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Sheriff Ron Merwin said 230 people have been booked into the county jail since Friday night compared to 199 last year.

"We're still running high on drugs, high on DUIs as we talked about in the past, a lot of resisting and fighting," Merwin said Wednesday. "A few domestics, but we're up."

He said many of those arrested aren't bonding out of jail as quickly as expected due to the amount of time it takes them to sober up.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the department received 81 calls for service Tuesday to Wednesday compared to 65 last year. There was also 12 transports Tuesday to Wednesday compared to three last year.

Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater said there have been fewer arrests overall downtown but more misdemeanor drug arrests and non-injury accidents than last year. DUIs are comparable to last year, he said.

According to data, there have been 24 non-injury accidents this year compared to 13 this time last year. There has also been a total of 61 misdemeanor drug arrests compared to 19 last year through the first five days of the rally.