Rally like reunion for long-time tattoo shop owner

Jeff Robinson gets to have two reunions at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally every year.

One is with his tattoo artists and all the vendors along Main Street. The other is with the rallygoers.

“We keep in contact, the people that have been coming for many years,” he said. “It’s like the original 13 people. It’s just now a massive amount of people. Lots of us have people that we’ve met and continue to keep in contact throughout the year.”

Robinson, of Cullman, Ala., is the owner of Sturgis Fat Cats Tattoos on Main Street. He’s also known as Mr. Jazzy Jeff by the artists and patrons. He's been coming to the rally for the past 35 years.

Robinson said he has clients who’ve been to his house, and he’s gone to their place, too. He also has one friend he’s tattooed for 67 years. He gets a tattoo added to his sleeve commemorating the rally every year.

“He’s never missed it in 67 years,” Robinson said.

He said most people come to the shop to get a momento from the rally and, and Robinson has a lot of return clients.