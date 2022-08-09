Rally military appreciation day honors vets, active duty troops

STURGIS — A veteran who helped provide military honors at more than 3,300 funerals, and a woman who will celebrate her 28th year in the South Dakota Army National Guard in September, were honored Tuesday during Sturgis Motorcycle Rally’s Military Appreciation Day ceremonies.

Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen was joined by other local and state dignitaries, commanders from the National Guard and Ellsworth Air Force Base in honoring Arvid Meland and Cindy Erickson, both of Sturgis.

The day’s activities also included a flyover by a pair of B-1B Lancer bombers from Ellsworth’s 28th Bomb Wing and the unveiling of the Woody Williams Foundation Gold Star Families Memorial Monument, all to loud cheers from a enthusiastically pro-military audience of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally-goers at Harley-Davidson Rally Point.

Meland, 92, was born in Watertown and was a 1948 graduate of Wallace High School. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1951 and served with a mortar company in Germany.

After his discharge he attended South Dakota State College, studying agronomy. He worked for the Soil Conservation Service from 1957-1986 and later was employed by the Meade County Assessor’s Office where he retired in 1999.

Meland served on the Sturgis City Council for 17 years, and is a life member of the American Legion. He is a member of Sturgis Kiwanis, the Sturgis Area Arts Council, Grace Lutheran Church and Toastmasters.

Meland joined the Sturgis Honor Guard in 1999. He is a past commander and has provided funeral honors for more than 3,300 funerals.

He made a return to Germany earlier this year as part of the Honor Flight program.

Meland has four children, a son Paul, and two daughters, Rebecca and Stephanie, with his first wife, Avenell, and a son, Christopher, with his current wife Paulette.

“I wasn’t expecting this until a couple of weeks ago,” Meland said of a proclamation naming Aug. 9 as Arvid Meland Day in Sturgis. “It’s one of those things that is a real privilege to have served both the American Legion, the Honor Guard and the city of Sturgis. Thank you.”

Erickson was born in Spearfish, grew up in Whitewood and graduated from Sturgis Brown High School.

She enlisted in the South Dakota Army National Guard in 1994, serving with the 842nd Engineer Company, including 10 years as a construction equipment mechanic and nine years as a crane operator.

Erickson deployed to Iraq in 2003-2004 with the 842nd and completed a training rotation in Germany in 2001.

She also trained and qualified Danish soldiers in the Army Basic Instructor Course to certify them to instruct U.S. soldiers for Officer Candidate School at Fort Meade.

Cindy and her husband, DeLane, have three daughters — Christina, Jaden and Kaylee. She and her family live in Sturgis on a hobby farm and ranch.

Erickson thanked her family during the ceremony Tuesday.

“If it weren’t for them I wouldn’t be able to have the support of everybody in everything I do,” she said.

Carstensen also proclaimed Tuesday as Cindy Erickson Day in Sturgis.

Col. Martin Yost of the South Dakota Army National Guard said he has served with Erickson.

“She is a real soldier, a hard charger and (someone who) get things done,” Yost said.

Col. Joseph Sheffield, 28th Bomb Wing Commander from Ellsworth Air Force Base, also paid tribute.

“They are local heroes that have served our nation and our community so very well and your services are meaningful and appreciated,” he said.

The four-panel, black granite Woody Williams Medal of Honor Foundation Gold Star Families Memorial Monument was installed at the Rally Point on June 29, the very day that Williams, the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, died at his West Virginia home at the age of 99.

Williams received the Medal of Honor for his actions during the invasion of Iwo Jima on Feb. 23, 1945. He was credited with single-handedly attacking and destroying a number of enemy pillboxes to allow his unit to advance.

Williams established his foundation initially with the goal of building a Gold Star Families memorial in his home state, but later decided to build memorials in all 50 states.

South Dakota was the 49th state to receive a memorial.

The monument will be formally dedicated on Aug. 24, during the city’s annual appreciation picnic.

Also speaking at Tuesday’s event was South Dakota Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden, Bev Rosenboom of Sturgis, representing Employers Support of the Guard and Reserve, and Rick Butler on behalf of Tim Borland, National Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, who was called back to Washington, D.C. to attend Wednesday’s signing of the PACT Act, the recently-passed measure addressing treatment of veterans' exposure to toxic substances.