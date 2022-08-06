Rally open-container policy still a work in progress, Sturgis officials say

STURGIS — Changes in the downtown open-container enforcement area and other regulations this year are causing early headaches for law enforcement at the 82nd annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Last year, in an effort to mitigating potential spread of the COVID-19 virus in enclosed spaces by allowing more rally-goers to be out of doors, the city established an open-container zone in the downtown area of Main Street and Lazelle Streets. The zone came with the stipulation that beer and wine only be carried in an official rally event cup purchased by consumers, who were also required to obtain a wristband with proof of legal age.

For this year, the open-container zone has been expanded further to the east along Lazelle Street, with the requirement of a wrist band dropped.

Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater said Saturday, so far, consumers of alcohol seem to flaunting the open-container boundaries and the event cup requirement.

“There’s no signs that anybody can read. No one knows the rules, the bars ain’t stopping them,” VanDewater said.

“You name it, we have an issue with it,” he said.

Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said city staff are working to print up new, more readable signage and also mount the signs where more people can see them. He said local bar owners have been advised to place signs more prominently at exits.

“Last year the signs were up high, to make sure they were out of the way as people walked, and people didn’t see them. So this year we brought them down,” Ainslie said.

“The wristband requirement didn’t really accomplish what we had hoped,” Ainslie said. “People still need to have their ID with them, especially if they appear to be in their 20s or younger. Police will still ask to see proof of age if warranted.”

VanDewater said both bar owners and patrons need to acknowledge the public safety responsibilities that go along with the privilege of being able to appropriately enjoy an adult beverage, with limits, outside.

A violation can be costly, with a ticket for open-container potentially costing well in excess of $100.

“There’s a problem with lack of ownership, whether it’s with the bars or the individuals. They’re here to have a good time and they don’t care about the rules,” VanDewater said.