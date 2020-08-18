Rally report estimates attendance over 460,000

State Highway patrol had 241 misdemeanor drug arrests compared to 213 last year.

The Sturgis Police Department and Meade County Sheriff’s Office also saw an uptick of misdemeanor drug arrests, as well as felony drugs and non-injury accidents.

The police department saw 115 misdemeanor drug arrests, which are typically marijuana related, compared to 56 last year.

“It’s becoming more prevalent of the violations,” Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater said at the Friday press conference. “We end up stopping people for crimes and we’re finding misdemeanor drugs as well as felony drugs. I don’t want to say it’s a common occurrence, but you’re seeing more and more violations.”

Both VanDewater and Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin said there’s not really a reason or trend related to the increase in misdemeanor drugs, it just seems to be more prevalent.

The Sturgis Police department also reported 37 felony drug arrests, up seven over last year, and 10 more DWIs. The data also shows there were 187 jailed from department arrests over 154 last year. However, the total non-traffic and traffic arrests, and parking citations was 558, just four over last year’s total.