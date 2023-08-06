A steady drumbeat of rain harmonized with the low rumble of motorcycles Friday during the opening ceremony of the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The usually quiet streets of Sturgis come alive for a month every summer, as vendors pitch tents along the roadways and temporary traffic lights spring up at intersections. Walking along Main Street, the smell of Greek food and turkey legs gives way to whiffs of exhaust and cigarette smoke.

Gloomy skies and relentless rain did little to dampen the spirits of rallygoers, who poured by the thousands into downtown Sturgis Friday in a patchwork of colorful ponchos and umbrellas. Motorcycles sat parked along Main Street as far as the eye could see, each as unique as their owner. Onlookers gathered underneath awnings and in storefronts, browsing through studded jackets and tasseled chaps, eyeing t-shirts bearing flaming skulls and picking out the newest patches for their vests.

The effervescent chatter of the crowd was broken only by booms from the stage at Harley-Davidson Rally Point (and one exceptionally loud lightning strike), where local business owners, members of the Sturgis City Council, and honored guests took to the stage to usher in the official start of this year's celebration. Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen and Grand Marshal Laura Klock rode in leading the parade, each stepping off their bikes drenched but all smiles. The infamous Budweiser Clydesdales, who were scheduled to star in the parade, came by semi truck instead — each of their massive heads poking out the doors much to the delight of the crowd.

After the National Anthem and colors proudly presented by the National Guard, Carstensen welcomed visitors from near and far, and praised city staff for the work they do in making the rally happen each year. He also thanked Klock for serving as Grand Marshal, presenting her with a commemorative brick, a copy of which will be installed at Rally Point in the coming months.

Klock, along with her charity, "Helping With Horsepower," built a custom 2018 Harley-Davidson Road Glide, which was auctioned off in Las Vegas a few months ago. Seven second-year students at Mitchell Technical College's Power Sports Program spent months designing, modifying, and assembling the bike, the proceeds from which go towards Klock's charity and the Sturgis Rally Endowment Fund.

The rally, Klock said, was part of her family tradition. She waved to her daughter and father in the crowd, and said she'd even run into friends from high school. A thankful shout-out to sponsors — several of whom spoke about their excitement to be a part of the rally tradition — capped off the official kickoff and began the first of many scheduled events at Rally Point — a trick roper.

The 83rd Sturgis Rally continues through Aug. 13 with scheduled rides, hundreds of vendors, and concerts.

Police statistics

The Sturgis Police Department released statistics for the first day of the rally, 6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4 through 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.

There were approximately 190 calls for service and 17 people jailed.

Those numbers show a handful of major police calls, including two for fighting or assault, two for unwanted or intoxicated people, a non-injury accident and domestic disturbance.

The highest number of non-traffic arrests or citations were for drug possession. Five were made for felony drug possession, up two from the same time last year, and eight for misdemeanor possession, up from six at the same time last year.

Illegal parking resulted in 16 citations, and there were nine arrests or citations for driving while intoxicated. A handful of citations were made for other offenses, such as open container, registration violations or driving without insurance.

Traffic arrests tripled for the same period last year (up 28 over 2022), and the number of people jailed is up six over the same time.