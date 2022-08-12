Rally tally wanes as 82nd annual event comes to a close

STURGIS — With the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally all but in the books, Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater and Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin are pleased with how their respective departments have responded to the event.

Overall vehicle numbers entering Sturgis continue to fall as the rally winds down. On Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Transportation tallied 45,356 vehicles — down 11.7% from the previous five-year average — at nine counting stations in and around Sturgis.

The seven-day total thus far stands at 400,341 vehicles, slightly higher than the five-year average of 391,811.

With late-rally attendance numbers trending to be lower than last year, calls for service for both Sturgis police and county deputies are down as well.

Officers have responded to 1,216 calls this year, compared to 1,513 last year. Deputies have fielded 611 calls this year, fewer than the total of 655 last year.

“Overall issues are down, complaints, whether that’s citizens, co-workers, officers, other city staff, you name it, I think everyone’s gotten along great,” VanDewater said at Friday’s final news briefing of the rally, which ends officially Saturday.

Issues like illegal parking dominated early in the week, with misdemeanor drug and paraphernalia arrests steady. A surge of underage drinking arrests kept officers busy during Wednesday’s reporting period.

Most other categories of traffic and non-traffic arrests and citations were at or below last year’s numbers.

As of 6 a.m. Friday, a total of 57 misdemeanor drug arrests strongly shaded last year’s total of 19. Felony drug arrests stand at 24, with 11 of those reported Thursday and early Friday morning, compared to 16 total last year.

Five additional DUI arrests bring the rally total through Friday to 49, up from 44 last year. Seven illegal parking citations push the total to 114, the majority of those reported earlier in the week when heavy traffic put pressure on available parking near downtown.

“We have two more days to get through,” VanDewater said. “I think it’s going to cool off this weekend and maybe for some people, cooler heads will prevail."

“It’s been a great week for us,” said Merwin, who is finishing up his final rally as sheriff.

Merwin lost his re-election bid to state Department of Criminal Investigation agent Pat West in the June Republican primary. West, unopposed in the upcoming November election, will be sworn in as sheriff in early January.

Total bookings in the Meade County Jail are down just slightly (283-287) from last year. Last Sunday and Monday saw 106 inmates at the jail, with the population ranging from 87 to 98 the rest of the week.

“We have a lot of new, extra staff that we bring in for the rally, so I was pretty nervous about how the staff was going to do,” Merwin said.

“It’s been, like Geody said, pretty uneventful and complaint-free. We’ve had some issues, but they’ve dealt with them,” he said.

While the sheriff’s office was credited with taking into custody a Canadian couple, including a non-custodial mother and two children along with the woman’s male companion, an alleged sex offender, in an Amber Alert from Saskatchewan midweek, other arrest and citation numbers for the sheriff’s office remain comparable to last year.

Traffic stops are up appreciably, 263-217, attributable, Merwin said, to deputies being able to get around to enforce infractions.

DUI arrests stand at 30, compared to 33 last year. Misdemeanor drug and paraphernalia arrests are up slightly, 15-12, from last year. Felony drug arrests fell from 14 last year to just six in 2022.

Merwin said people tend to forget that the sheriff’s office continues to provide law enforcement for the rest of expansive Meade County, at 3,483 square miles, by far the largest in the state, during the rally.

“We have the rally here in Sturgis, but we also have Piedmont, Black Hawk and Faith, all those other places where life continues,” Merwin said.

The sheriff’s office responded to 25 traffic accidents, 19 involving injuries. City police have investigated 26 accidents, eight with injuries.

As of Thursday, the city of Sturgis issued 761 temporary vending and other temporary licenses.

City Manager Daniel Ainslie said for the most part, vendors have done well, although a spate of hot weather days, including two above the century mark, may have hurt sales of some clothing items.

Higher prices nationwide may have blunted some sales of souvenir items as well, he said.

“You can see, with a lot of individuals here, they were going to be coming no matter what, but they are being more careful with what they are spending,” Ainslie said.