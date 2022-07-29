Rally traffic changes to go into effect this week, next

All the temporary traffic lights in Sturgis for the 82nd annual rally may be in by the end of the week.

Sturgis Public Works Director Rick Bush said the city is monitoring traffic to help indicate traffic stops. He said temporary stop signs and four-ways will be placed Monday if not by the end of the week.

He said they don't want to place them too early and make residents stop every block if it is not needed.

Bush said it depends on if pedestrians are able to freely cross Lazelle Street more than the number of vehicles. He said there is not a specific number of vehicles the city looks for when placing the temporary lights and stop signs.

He said the city has not added any new stops and everything should remain the same as it has for the last decade. He said the exception is the portable stop signal on 11th Street, but that was added several years ago.

Bush said there is also long-term parking for vendors and city permit parking areas.

"We encourage people to use the bus system," he said.

There are six different locations where people can get on buses and be taken to campgrounds and throughout the city. He said taking the buses helps with car traffic and is the quickest way for people to travel during the rally.

According to the Department of Transportation, speed limits will be reduced from the Thursday before the first Friday in August to the second Sunday after the first Friday. Interstate 90 will have a reduced speed of 65 miles per hour from Exit 55 (Deadwood Avenue) in Rapid City to west of Exit 30 (Lazelle Street) in Sturgis.

South Dakota Highway 34 will have a reduced speed from 45 mph to 35 mph from Blanche Street in Sturgis east 3.8 miles (east of the Buffalo Chip).

South Dakota Highway 79 will have a reduced speed from 65 mph to 45 mph from the Highway 34 junction north 1.75 miles, and from 0.05 miles south of the Bighorn Road intersection.