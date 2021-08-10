Rally traffic count higher than 2020 but less than 75th anniversary

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sunday saw 65,771 vehicles entering, up 17.1% from the same day in 2020 but down 27.2% from the landmark year of 2015.

“I’d still argue that Friday and Saturday were big,” Merwin said. “The first couple days, we were like ‘oh, lordy, this is gonna be a ride,’ but it’s kind of slowed down.”

Another indicator of a busy rally is a high number of calls for service, with lower numbers of citations for traffic and other misdemeanor offenses.

The Sheriff’s Office’s tally for the first four days, through 6 p.m. Monday, show 67 more calls for service (399-332) over the same period last year, while citations written have actually dropped from 88 last year to 75 so far this year

“That’s typically how it goes. When the crowd is up, our (citations) are down, because we can’t turn around and stop a speeder or you can’t get through the crowd to chase after somebody, Merwin said.

“The other thing is our guys are taking other calls and trying to keep everybody safe, so we don’t tie ourselves up with the small stuff,” he said.

“With the bigger rally, we get into being proactive, rather than reactive,” said Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater.