Rally wrap party returns to fight human trafficking

The Sturgis Rally Wrap Party returns Friday for its second year of tropical-themed festivities and food, plus a chance to take home an unusual Tiffany & Co. treasure. The Hollywood-style party has a serious mission — raising awareness and funds to stop human trafficking.

The Sturgis Rally Wrap Party takes place at 6 p.m. in the Buffalo Chip Gardens and Indoor Event Center in Sturgis. Guests will be surrounded by the photography of famed motorcycle artist Michael Lichter and a collection of custom motorcycles while they mingle with some Hollywood stars and surprise guests.

The party opens with a cocktail hour and Hawaiian-themed appetizers, followed by a sit-down tropical island feast, plus a raffle, auctions and special guest speakers. Each guest receives a limited edition commemorative luau shirt.

Kelly Patterson, founder and executive director of the Black Hills-based nonprofit organization Treasured Lives, will sign copies of her book “From Trafficked to Treasured” during the party.

Patterson herself was trafficked decades ago during two different summers at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. For safety reasons, she doesn’t share details about those events.

“To say it was a horrific experience is an understatement,” Patterson said.

Treasured Lives will hand out educational materials at the party, including signs to watch for that could indicate someone is a trafficking victim.

Tickets for the Sturgis Rally Wrap Party are $195 per person; the event is limited to 250 guests. Go to motovational.org/sturgis-rally-wrap-party.com for tickets and information.

Partygoers can bid on rare and distinctive finds during live and silent auctions, including an Elsa Peretti Open Heart sterling silver necklace from Tiffany & Co.

The necklace was donated to 2nd Time Treasures, a thrift and consignment store in Rapid City that helps support Treasured Lives and its work with trafficking victims. Patterson researched the provenance of the Peretti necklace but could not find another piece exactly like it.

Peretti was an Italian jewelry designer and philanthropist whose jewelry and design pieces for Tiffany & Co. are included in the 20th century collection of the British Museum, the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston and the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.

Patterson couldn’t find information about the exact Open Heart necklace, though it is labeled Tiffany & Co., she said.

“It’s really sharp looking. It’s a big silver necklace, unusual,” she said.

Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden will attend, and he is donating a Noem/Rhoden branding iron he made with a leather tag autographed by himself and Gov. Kristi Noem. The branding iron with tag will be among the items auctioned.

Other items up for auction include $500 Harley Davidson Gift certificates, a Strider kid's bicycle, a motorcycle wine holder with an artist-designed wine bottle and label, official leather Minnie Mouse biker ears with studs, a numbered, collectible teddy bear made for Harley Davidson, dressed in leathers, a Klock Werks shirt, polarized sunglasses in a case, and much more.

All proceeds from the Sturgis Rally Wrap Party benefit Treasured Lives, South Dakota’s first survivor-led, anti-sex trafficking organization. Specifically, funds raised at the Sturgis Rally Wrap Party will go to The Treasured House, which is being built to be South Dakota’s first crisis house for survivors of trafficking. According to the Human Trafficking Institute, South Dakota ranks 11th in human trafficking nationwide.

“We are humbled to be the benefactors of the Sturgis Rally Wrap Party,” Patterson said. “The crisis house that the party will fund is essential to supporting sex trafficking victims in South Dakota. There are currently no temporary shelters dedicated to victims of sex trafficking in the state or surrounding area, so victims are forced into domestic violence shelters which are not equipped to deal with the complex trauma found in sex trafficking. Without a safe place to stay, victims are at high risk of returning to their traffickers. Thanks in part to MOTOvational.org and Harley-Davidson, the crisis house will provide a place of safety and hope for victims, and help to begin the healing process with effective, long-term care.”

“In Hollywood, the wrap party is a celebration for the completion of a big project,” said Bryan H. Carroll, founder and CEO of MOTOvational Inc. and the producer and director of “Why We Ride.”

“We know that there are many events during rally week, and our goal is to create an event that is turn-key, fun, and absolutely unique within the typical rally activities. It’s going to be as much fun as a wrap party for a film! The fact that we are benefitting Treasured Lives speaks to the mission of MOTOvational.org and the beating hearts that fill the motorcycling community,” he said.

Carroll is a critically acclaimed filmmaker who founded the nonprofit MOTOvational Inc. with producer James Walker. Carroll and Walker produced the hit moto-themed documentary “Why We Ride.” MOTOvational Inc. and the generosity of the motorcycle community supports such causes as children fighting cancer, survivors of sex-trafficking, and honoring our military veterans.