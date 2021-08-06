Rally's opening ceremony largest in history, Sturgis mayor says

"For an opening day, we've never seen this many people," he said. "The crowds are incredibly happy. People from all around, we actually have folks who are international visitors and they are so excited to see a slice of Americana, to see people smiling, to see some freedom out here. It's a wonderful thing."

The economic impact during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally ripples throughout South Dakota, with more than $500 million on average spent in the first few days, Ainslie said.

"This is a massive event. It's really a cornerstone for the state's economy," he said. "I think the more important thing is when you start looking at the number of people that are introduced into the Black Hills and into South Dakota because of the rally."

Ainslie said many people come to the rally and then make the decision to move to Sturgis and the Black Hills.

"The end up moving here, become a part of our workforce, become a part of our community," he said. "This is a huge way to actually introduce people to the great state of South Dakota."

