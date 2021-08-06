Rally's opening ceremony largest in history, Sturgis mayor says

STURGIS | Friday's official opening of the 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is the largest in history, Mayor Mark Carstensen proclaimed.
The rally kicked off on Friday afternoon at Harley-Davidson Rally Point Plaza as tens of thousands of riders watched the Budweiser Clydesdales trot down Main Street for the opening ceremony parade. Later, more than 80 motorcycles traveled the same route displaying American flags on each bike.
"This is truly a patriotic and moving thing, thanks to the VFW for participating," Carstensen said.
From the stage at Rally Point, Carstensen welcomed all the visitors to Sturgis.
"I appreciate everyone coming out here today. Over the years we have transformed the opening ceremony from something pretty small to this beautiful setting at the corner of Harley-Davidson Way and Main Street," the mayor said.
Rally Point was built in 2015 as the official stage for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and is used year-round for other events. Following the singing of the National Anthem and an opening prayer, several sponsors of the rally took the stage to welcome riders to Sturgis.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said the opening day of the rally has been going very well and agreed with the mayor that 2021 is the largest opening day in history.
"For an opening day, we've never seen this many people," he said. "The crowds are incredibly happy. People from all around, we actually have folks who are international visitors and they are so excited to see a slice of Americana, to see people smiling, to see some freedom out here. It's a wonderful thing."
The economic impact during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally ripples throughout South Dakota, with more than $500 million on average spent in the first few days, Ainslie said.
"This is a massive event. It's really a cornerstone for the state's economy," he said. "I think the more important thing is when you start looking at the number of people that are introduced into the Black Hills and into South Dakota because of the rally."
Ainslie said many people come to the rally and then make the decision to move to Sturgis and the Black Hills.
"The end up moving here, become a part of our workforce, become a part of our community," he said. "This is a huge way to actually introduce people to the great state of South Dakota."
