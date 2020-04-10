Rambow named executive director of RC Arts Council

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rapid City Arts Council and the Dahl Arts Center has announced a new Executive Director for the organization.

Mark Rambow has been appointed as Rapid City Arts Council Executive Director. He has been involved in a variety of area nonprofit organizations, including the American Cancer Society, WAVI, Deadwood History and most recently the Belle Fourche Chamber of Commerce. He has extensive experience in the areas of nonprofit management and fundraising.

Chance Whelchel, President of the Rapid City Arts Council Board of Directors stated, “We are pleased that Mark has joined the Rapid City Arts Council as our new Executive Director and we are very excited to move into the next phase of leadership for the organization.”

Rambow has a demonstrated history of working in the museums and institutions industry. Skilled in nonprofit organizations, event planning, fundraising, press releases, and advertising. Rambow is also a strong operation professional with a B.S. focused in History and Political Science from the University of South Dakota.