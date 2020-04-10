Rambow named executive director of RC Arts Council

The Rapid City Arts Council and the Dahl Arts Center has announced a new Executive Director for the organization.
Mark Rambow has been appointed as Rapid City Arts Council Executive Director. He has been involved in a variety of area nonprofit organizations, including the American Cancer Society, WAVI, Deadwood History and most recently the Belle Fourche Chamber of Commerce. He has extensive experience in the areas of nonprofit management and fundraising.
Chance Whelchel, President of the Rapid City Arts Council Board of Directors stated, “We are pleased that Mark has joined the Rapid City Arts Council as our new Executive Director and we are very excited to move into the next phase of leadership for the organization.”
Rambow has a demonstrated history of working in the museums and institutions industry. Skilled in nonprofit organizations, event planning, fundraising, press releases, and advertising. Rambow is also a strong operation professional with a B.S. focused in History and Political Science from the University of South Dakota.
Rambow said of his new appointment, “I’ve had a strong passion for art and theater in my past, but got busy with other priorities over the years. I look forward to combining that interest with my knowledge of event planning, museums, fundraising and nonprofit management to benefit the arts community in Rapid City and beyond.”
Rambow lives in Sturgis and he begins his position as Executive Director for the Rapid City Arts Council on April 16. For more information, contact the Rapid City Arts Council at 605-394-4101 or contact@thedahl.org.
