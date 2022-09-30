 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ramp closure to impact I-90 traffic near Sturgis

The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced Friday that the westbound on-ramp at exit 37 on Interstate 90, also known as Pleasant Valley Road near Sturgis, will close at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

According to a news release, the ramp will be closed to allow crews to construct a new, longer ramp in its place. The ramp is expected to remain closed until Nov. 15.

SDDOT said traffic using Pleasant Valley Road to access westbound I-90 will be detoured to eastbound I-90 to exit 44 (Deerview Road near Piedmont), where they will exit and access the westbound lanes of I-90.

This work is part of the second phase of a four-phase project to reconstruct the exit 37 interchange. The project includes the reconstruction of the exit 37 interchange, eastbound grading on I-90, paving from west of exit 37 to the Tilford Port of Entry, drainage structure extensions, installation of pipe culverts, installation of a commercial vehicle electronic screening system, and the construction of a new port of entry building.

Project information is available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/meadecounty-021g.

