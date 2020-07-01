Ranch Rodeo helps kick off 101st Black Hills Roundup in Belle Fourche

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hundreds gathered Tuesday for the 11th annual Ranch Rodeo at the 101st Black Hills Roundup’s opening day in Belle Fourche.

For many like Connie Humble, it wasn’t their first trip to the roundup, but even for first-timers like Jon Wilson and Gary Sieverding the rodeo is a time for family and life lessons.

“This is about people doing what they love to do and it’s real work,” Wilson said. “It’s not millionaires, these are regular guys and gals out here trying to do their best to win a buckle or a little bit of money.”

Ranch Rodeos aren’t the typical barrel racing, goat-tying, steer-wrestling extravaganza that many rodeos showcase. Instead, it’s a window into what those who work on ranches do.

Events at the Ranch Rodeo included mugging, which is picking out a yearling from a herd and tying three of its legs together and hoping it holds for six seconds, branding and wild cow milking.

Wilson said it’s that hard work he hopes to instill in his family.