Ranch Rodeo helps kick off 101st Black Hills Roundup in Belle Fourche
101st Black Hills Roundup kicks off

Ranch Rodeo helps kick off 101st Black Hills Roundup in Belle Fourche

Hundreds gathered Tuesday for the 11th annual Ranch Rodeo at the 101st Black Hills Roundup’s opening day in Belle Fourche.

For many like Connie Humble, it wasn’t their first trip to the roundup, but even for first-timers like Jon Wilson and Gary Sieverding the rodeo is a time for family and life lessons.

“This is about people doing what they love to do and it’s real work,” Wilson said. “It’s not millionaires, these are regular guys and gals out here trying to do their best to win a buckle or a little bit of money.”

Ranch Rodeos aren’t the typical barrel racing, goat-tying, steer-wrestling extravaganza that many rodeos showcase. Instead, it’s a window into what those who work on ranches do.

Events at the Ranch Rodeo included mugging, which is picking out a yearling from a herd and tying three of its legs together and hoping it holds for six seconds, branding and wild cow milking.

Wilson said it’s that hard work he hopes to instill in his family.

Sieverding said he grew up on a farm and around cattle and horses but raised his kids in town. The rodeo is a way for him to connect back to his roots.

“It’s fun to see the competitors, especially the young competitors, to see how well they do on horses and how they can handle them,” he said.

Both Sieverding and Wilson have been to plenty rodeos before, including the days of 76 Rodeo in Deadwood and the Black Hills Stock Show, but this was their first time at the Black Hills Roundup.

Humble said she’s been to every Ranch Rodeo since its inception and has lost count how many times she’s been the roundup.

She said her family has been around rodeo all their lives, and goes to support her son who works as a pickup man — the person who picks up a bronc rider from a bucking horse and corrals the animal athlete into a pen.

The Black Hills Roundup continues through Saturday, July 4. A fireworks show is scheduled for Friday night. A parade, carnival and street dance will be held Saturday.

Results

Third annual Miss Black Hills Roundup

2020 Miss Black Hills Roundup - Queen Callie Mueller of Florence

Junior Miss Black Hills Roundup - Bailey Feistner of Woonsocket

Miss Black Hills Roundup Princess - Tava Sexton of Whitewood

11th annual Ranch Rodeo

Winners in each category had the shortest time or most points.

Branding - Runaway Cattle Co.

Sorting - St. Onge Livestock

Mugging - Philip Livestock

Wild Cow Milking - Bismarck Ranch

Bronc Riding - Slim Butte Boys

Top Hand - Chet Crago

Top Horse - Cooper Crago

Overall 1st place - Slim Buttes Boys

2nd place - Butte County Equipment

3rd place - R&R Ranches

 

