Ranchers, Bible camp say Game, Fish & Parks won't discuss proposed gun range with them

Ranchers and landowners near a proposed 400-acre shooting range in Meade County said Friday they have been ignored and their concerns unanswered by South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks and proponents of the multi-million dollar shooting complex.

"There are some facts going out to folks that are not true," rancher Joe Norman said.

GF&P has requested a $2.5 million appropriation from the state's general fund and $2.5 million from their "other" fund to build the shooting range, which also is near Rapid City. The proposed site is along Elk Vale Road approximately three miles north of the intersection of Elk Creek Road.

Last week, the state Senate passed SB 175, which is the funding bill for the South Dakota Shooting Sport Complex. A similar bill was killed by the House of Representatives earlier in the legislative session.

Now that the Senate revived the funding, the bill has been sent to the House. The new bill was initially referred to the House Agriculture and Natural Resources committee — the same committee that killed the previous bill. However, one day after that referral, the bill was redirected to House Appropriations.

Norman's ranch house is 1.1 miles away from the proposed site. He said there are 10 ranches within about two miles of the proposed range. A group of ranchers and landowners gathered at Norman's home Friday to discuss the impact the shooting range would have on their lives and how, they said, GF&P has been pushing them out of the discussion.

Matt and Marvin Kammerer's family has been ranching the area since 1882. Matt Kammerer said he doesn't oppose shooting ranges in general.

"I oppose the way (GF&P and proponents) have acted and the property rights they have tried to stomp on," he said.

Tyler Woods owns land that adjoins the proposed range. His family has been in the area since 1884. Larry Reinhold is the owner of Rainbow Bible Ranch, located approximately 2.6 miles northeast of the site.

All these surrounding stakeholders said they have been railroaded in the process.

Rainbow Bible Ranch has been in operation for 42 years. Reinhold said there are children from all over the country who come every year to enjoy peaceful surroundings. Already, Reinhold said, there are 310 children who have signed up to come to the ranch this summer.

"They enjoy the safety and solitude of the ranch," Reinhold said. "What is really bothersome to me is there no communication on the part of Game, Fish & Parks with us. At the end of the property where they come to ride and camp out is 2.6 miles from the gun range... We've been doing this for 40 years and we know how to handle kids, and we are concerned about the different things that this gun range will bring in. Most of those have not even been addressed."

Noise concerns coming from 175 shooting bays at the proposed range would definitely impact the solitude and quiet for campers at the Bible Ranch, Reinhold said, noting that noise travels much farther in the prairies and countryside.

"They just aren't realizing the impact that's going to have on our kids," he said.

Reinhold said officials from GF&P weren't even aware there is a camp near the proposed range, demonstrating to him GF&P's lack of knowledge and not communicating with neighbors.

Norman said GF&P didn't contact him until January.

Woods said he has been deeply disturbed by how GF&P has not communicated with him, especially since his land is right next door.

"We used to own the property where the range is proposed to be built on. Game, Fish & Parks has done nothing to go out of their way to contact us," Woods said. "They may have testified that they have good relations with people and say 'we're going to do things the right way.' They have yet to step up to the plate and do things the right way."

The northern edge of the gun range property borders Woods' 1,000 acres. The range, where shooters will be firing their weapons, points directly to Woods' property line.

"Every bay and every part of the facility will be facing towards our property," Woods said. "Is it right for me to have to sacrifice my way of life and my rights, my ranch?"

He said he is worried about risking his life and the lives of his cattle when he goes out to tend to the livestock.

Environmental concerns have also taken the forefront, as the elevation of the proposed range varies by 500 feet from top to bottom, and all the downhill drainage flows to Elk Creek water basin, Woods said.

"What is that going to do to pollution to our groundwater, our dams, our wildlife," Woods asked.

GF&P submitted an initial environmental assessment on the proposed shooting range on Feb. 7. The environmental assessment was submitted to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, since GF&P is seeking federal assistance using Pittman-Robertson Act revenue.

The Pittman-Robertson Act is funded by an 11% excise tax on rifle and ammunition sales and a 10% excise tax on handguns.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service released the environmental assessment on Feb. 18. Public comment on the assessment is open until March 20.

The Kammerers have property on the east side of the proposed range. Matt Kammerer said he has been in contact with GF&P regarding a section line that would need to be relocated for the range to proceed.

"On several occasions, Meade County has turned people down on moving section lines, and I hope that continues," he said.

GF&P representatives also testified in committees that they have a commitment with Meade County on assisting with maintaining roads near the proposed range, Kammerer said.

While GF&P did send a letter to Meade County dated Feb. 10, the Meade County Commission has not taken any action on the road agreement.

"(GF&P) just pulled that committee right in thinking that they were on board with this. The county has done nothing with them yet," Matt Kammerer said. "They have just pushed this through because they think they are Game, Fish & Parks and the only person that can govern them is the governor herself. In my mind, they are a loose cannon right now, they have no jurisdiction and they think they can do whatever they want."

The ranchers were unified in saying the burden of maintaining roads, securing the area around the shooting range, emergency response and fire dangers will all be placed on Meade County — South Dakota's largest county by area but having a population of fewer than 30,000 people. They said most of the range users will be from Pennington County, which has a population of more than 109,000.

"Not only are they putting harassment in my county, as far as vandalism and everything else we're going to have to put up with, they are also placing the burden on my county for road maintenance, cops, ambulance service, the fire service — everything is going to be in Meade County," Kammerer said. "Pennington County is going to take the money bag and walk right out of Meade County. Us as taxpayers, sitting right here, are going to pay for everything for a bunch of able-bodied gun toters.

"Let's call it what it is... It's welfare for these people. It's socialism to the highest degree that we are building a gun range for a bunch of guys that think that it's their God-given right that they should have a gun range built by our government."

