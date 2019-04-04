Two West River ranches are finalists for the South Dakota Leopold Conservation Award.
The award is named for renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold and recognizes private landowners who inspire others with their dedication to the land, water and wildlife resources that are in their care, according to a news release.
The Blair Brothers Angus Ranch in Vale in Butte County and the Hefner Ranch of Whitewood in Lawrence County are two of the four finalists.
According to the release, the Blair brothers, Ed and Rich, along with their sons, Chad and Britton, have "planted trees that provide shelterbelts and utilize no-till farming practices to reduce erosion and conserve moisture in the soil." They were also early adopters of rotational grazing for cattle.
Dan and Deb Hefner’s pastures and hay fields are always covered, so soil erosion is virtually non-existent, according to the release. They also utilize rotational grazing for their cattle and have designated streambank riparian acres for wildlife on their property.
Bien Ranch of Veblen in Marshall County and the Johnson Farms of Frankfort in Spink County are the two other finalists.
This year’s recipient will be announced by Gov. Kristi Noem on Earth Day, April 22. Last year's winner was the Cammack Ranch in Union Center, which is in Meade County.
The award is presented annually by Sand County Foundation, the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association and the South Dakota Grassland Coalition.