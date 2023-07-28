Rapid City Regional Airport has announced the implementation of a ground transportation program, aimed at improving the overall travel experience for passengers while ensuring safety and security within airport premises.

All ground transportation operators are now required to obtain permits to operate at the airport, with a special discounted rate offered to operators who submit a completed application before August 1, 2023. This program applies to taxi, rideshare, shuttle, and limo services. The general public can continue to utilize the immediate drop-off area at the curb at no cost.

The introduction of this new airport ground transportation program signifies the airport's commitment to enhancing the passenger experience. This program is set to significantly reduce wait times, alleviate traffic congestion, and enhance overall accessibility, resulting in a smoother and more enjoyable travel journey for all passengers, according to airport officials.

Ground transportation providers are encouraged to submit their permit applications as soon as possible to take advantage of the special discounted rate before August 1, 2023. Applications and additional information can be found on the airport's website.