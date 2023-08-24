Rapid City's proposed budget expenditures are up 17.6% over last year, money Mayor Jason Salamun plans to investment in public safety, economic development and governmental efficiency.

Salamun presented his 2024 budget proposal to the Rapid City Common Council Monday night — a mere seven weeks after he took office. He and City Finance Director Daniel Ainslie both came into the process in the eleventh hour and worked to blend and balance the wants of the previous administration with their own priorities.

The following day, Salamun and the heads of every Rapid City department gathered in chambers to field questions from local journalists.

"The story of this budget is that the revenues are strong and so are our expenses," Salamun said.

Where does Rapid City's funding come from?

The total budget comes in at $261,314,085 — up from $219,056,876 in the 2023 budget. It includes $99,861,651 for the General Fund, a nearly $19,000,000 increase over 2023.

Rapid City relies heavily on sales tax for revenue — putting the city at the mercy of consumer spending trends — something Salamun believes should incentivize fostering a business-friendly atmosphere, he said. One of the five priority areas he outlined is encouraging high-volume retail to ensure Rapid City remains the economic and shopping hub of western South Dakota and eastern Wyoming.

"Part of that is getting that message out. Part of it is, we're competing for these spaces with other entities, so I'm letting them know Rapid City wants to talk to you," Salamun said.

The 6.2% sales tax is split — 4.2% to the State of South Dakota and the remaining 2% to Rapid City — which is then split again. One percent goes into the city's General Fund, while the other is divided between the Vision Fund (42%) and the Capital Improvement Fund (58%).

The General Fund pays for day-to-day expenses and city departments, while the Vision Fund supports community projects like The Monument's Summit Arena or restoration work at Dinosaur Park — and the city's infrastructure budget lives in the Capital Improvement Fund.

Twenty-seven percent of 2024's budget revenue comes from utility fees, and another 9% from entrance and user fees — something Salamun plans to address in the coming months.

"We have to look at other revenue sources, that includes things like user fees — that meaning some of our general fund that comes from sales tax...potentially could help offset user fees in other areas," he said. "We need to look at an evaluation across the board and say what fees do we have that should be appropriate to them, so that the taxpayers aren't subsidizing user fees."

2024’s proposal allocates $27,782,172 for the Rapid City Police Department, up from $22,160,736 in 2023. The Fire Department would receive $17,347,880, a nearly 8.5% increase over last year. Even though total funds allotted for public safety increased in the budget, the overall percentage allocated decreased from 51.19% in 2023 to 46% in 2024.

Other distributions include $75,806,931 to water, solid waste, wastewater, stormwater and ambulance services — amounting to 29% of total budget expenditures — and around 5% into the Vision Fund.

Personnel investment dominates the budget for most departments with millions allotted for recruitment and retention. Salamun calls the expense "our best investment" and the greatest one.

Public safety funding remains priority

Salamun plans to re-evaluate the need for some full-time employee positions, including the previously authorized sustainability coordinator and chief-of-staff. He is not required to fill those authorized positions and has made no official decision, but plans to determine whether or not those workloads could be absorbed into existing staff. The chief-of-staff position might undergo a name change and refocus to daily operations, Salamun hinted, all part of a larger plan to increase efficiency.

Where he does intend to add employees is the public safety realm, asking the Council for approval to add five full-time employees — four city park rangers and one additional employee to the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce.

"I just want to make sure that Rapid City is a safe place for children," Salamun said. "Just know that for those who are using technology — and not even just technology, whether you're on the grid or off the grid — if you're preying upon children, we are going to come after you. I'm pretty, pretty serious about that."

The city park ranger program would take an initial investment of $356,794 to bring on four employees, train and equip them. The rangers would be uniformed, have code enforcement citation authority and a direct line to the Rapid City Police Department. Salamun sees it as a quasi-relationship between the Parks and Police departments, and hopes those employees would enjoy and be educated about the outdoors and trail systems while providing an additional level of security in addressing concerns like vandalism or off-leash animals.

It's part of a broader initiative to address homelessness. Rapid City's point-in-time homeless count, done in January 2022, recorded 458 individuals — up 53% from 2017, according to reporting by South Dakota News Watch — while the number of homeless statewide nearly doubled.

"I want it to be harder to be homeless in Rapid City," Salamun said during Monday night's special session and repeated during Tuesday's press conference.

He clarified that he means it both ways — he wants the city to invest in programs that will help those who desire to help themselves, but not make it "more comfortable" for those who refuse help. Salamun's budget proposal requests $1.3 million for the Care Campus, in partnership with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, to fund opportunities for rehabilitation and detox.

Rapid City Police have 11 full-time employees dedicated to homelessness, plus three additional positions funded by grants. The Fire Department responds to more than double the average number of calls a similarly sized city receives in a year. A significant number of those calls are for ambulance services, Salamun said, and a significant amount of those services are never paid for, which is a direct fiscal impact of homelessness.

The proposed Rapid City Police budget jumped 14.6% over 2023, and the Fire Department 8.48%. Police Chief Don Hedrick explained the department had been impacted by the nationwide struggle of hiring and retention of law enforcement officers, but applauded funding awarded last year aimed at providing greater salaries and access to wellness services.

"It really caused us to evaluate and reach out to our employees and figure out what was important to them," he said. "Things that were important to me 21 years ago when I started, they're not as important to our newer folks."

Struggles with recruitment and retention are no stranger to the Rapid City Fire Department. Chief Jason Culberson reiterated some of the same points as Hedrick, lamenting the need for increased personnel funding and another fire station to maintain the same level of service.

"As that city continues to grow outward, the outward sprawl, and put more of those developments in those areas, it puts a lot of pressure on us that we're not able to provide the same level of service that this community's expected," he said. "So we're going to have to deal with that as we go along. We've been finding some new ways of providing the service, especially on the ambulance side of that with some peak load ambulances and that nature...opening up a new fire station would be a huge goal that I hope Mayor Salamun may do in the next few years."

The Fire Department also operates a Mobile Medic, workshopped in 2013 and launched in 2016, with the aim of reducing call volume and cost on the department. Culberson expects data to be released soon on the program's efficacy and agrees it's an area he'd like to expand.

Addressing Rapid City's affordable housing shortage

Rapid City is the fastest-growing metro area in the Midwest in 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and the 54th fastest-growing city nationwide. From July 1, 2021 to July 1, 2022, Rapid City grew by 2.74% — six times the national average of 0.4%.

In January, Elevate Rapid City released the results of its year-long housing study, confirming a 15% population increase from 2010 to 2020 and forecasting 20% growth by 2030. Rapid City's growth has been most significant in the 65-84 age range, a stunning 59% over the last decade. The U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey put housing vacancy between 1% and 2%, a far-cry from the healthy range of 5% to 7%.

The study concluded just over 9,100 total units would be needed by 2030 to meet a 6% target vacancy and account for population growth through 2030 — of which Rapid City was about 780 short at the time the study was released.

A $250,000 line item for community development — the city's partnership with Elevate — would move under the umbrella of the Mayor's Office in the budget proposal.

Steady growth comes with its fair share of problems — including a shortage of affordable housing.

In 2021, the median income in Rapid City was $58,072. Using the 30% metric for affordable housing means housing and utilities should run $1,452 per month. Elevate's study — and general discussion — shows that the tight market has pushed rents alone over $1,500 in many cases.

Salamun intends to prioritize affordable housing and infrastructure with Vision Fund allocations, reiterating he has no desire to end the Vision Fund's typical "quality of life" projects. There's a philosophical discussion to be had about the role of government, he said, adding it isn't the city's job to encourage growth, but instead to create the conditions for it. While there is need for childcare services, affordable housing and accessible grocery stores, the city's role is limited to encouragement, he said.

Staff and Council share an appetite for a more proactive approach to development as one potential avenue for addressing overall shortages in the community, Salamun said, although it would require significant seed money.

"What if the city had the funds to say, grow this direction or grow in this area, and we put the infrastructure in there, and then we recoup those fees when somebody taps into the water line or buys or develops a piece of property. They're assessed and it pays back to the city and to a revolving fund that they can use for the next project," he explained.

Community Development Director Vicki Fisher addressed one area where the city can make improvements to the housing situation — zoning. The city has worked to diversify areas that support residential zoning, including the creation of the urban commercial district, which encompasses downtown.

"Recently there was a rezoning request that was brought forward to rezone some property across from Menards. It's in an industrial area, but there's a need for affordable housing. There's a workforce that could live there and provide services to those businesses," Fisher said. "So when working with Council, we supported that, and then through a tool called a plan development, it allows us to get creative to ensure that those that are going to occupy the structure have got safeguards and other measures in place so that their quality of life is being secured as well."

Investment in Rapid City's community partners, crisis services and resources

Mayor Salamun is proposing several community investments with the roughly $5.8 million in undesignated funds.

Just over half — $2,658,756 — would fund partnerships in public safety, including $164,141 in emergency planning and around $1.9 million to dispatch. A $150,000 investment per year for two years is slated for the Ignite Program, set to roll out in Pennington County in the coming months. Ignite — which stands for Individual Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education — began in Genesee County, Michigan. It's centered on education, job certification and post-incarceration opportunity and assistance — programs designed to decrease recidivism and help reintegrate inmates into society.

Pennington County is in the early stage of bringing the program to the jail, and so far has hired a program coordinator. Sheriff Brian Mueller cited workforce shortages, generational incarceration and the expensive "revolving door" as reasons for launch.

Other funds are to be set aside for crisis services, including $145,000 to Working Against Violence, Inc. and $360,000 to Journey On. Salamun said the investments are a continuation of previous work, but did put more emphasis on the privately funded Cornerstone Rescue Mission — promising that if it did not exist, the community would indeed miss it. His proposal allocates $200,000 for the mission.

"I think there needs to be some education in the community. The challenge is everybody wants to start a new shelter because they don't like the ones that are already there, but there's only so much resources in the community to go after these challenges. So if you start dividing the limited resources among dozens of organizations that are serving the same group of people, nobody gets helped. You can't be everything to everyone," he said.

Another $966,000 goes toward community enrichment, with focuses in the arts and senior facilities. Roughly a third is earmarked for building maintenance at the Journey Museum, while just shy of $40,000 would go to the Canyon Lake and Minneluzahan senior centers.

A considerable amount is budgeted for the Rapid City Airport, where most of the operations and capital improvements are funded through parking and lease revenues and bolstered by federal and state grants. Eighty percent of the airport's available funding ($30,414,309) goes towards capital projects, the largest being the terminal expansion, a six-year-long, $58 million endeavor with phase one on the immediate horizon. The project will expand the baggage makeup area, relocate the TSA checkpoint, and expand and remodel the ticketing area.

Airport Director Patrick Dame explained the project has one bidder and came in over budget, so they're looking at reducing portions of the building and checking into different engineering options — but are retaining the option to walk away if negotiations aren't fruitful.

In an era of digital media, $3.7 million allocated to the Rapid City Public Library might turn heads, but Library Director Terri Davis explained they're actually busier now since the advent and spread of the internet in the 1990s. It's about helping people navigate information, she said.

"Our electronic resources are by far the most popular resources, but what we found is the younger generations have expressed an interest in print materials. It's almost as though that's their opportunity to unplug from the technology," Davis said.

The big goal for the upcoming year is introducing a new bookmobile, since the last ceased operations in the mid-1980s due to rising fuel costs. RCPL is utilizing a hybrid option, which is set to begin serving Rapid City sometime early next year — an opportunity to meet the needs of the city's ever-expanding neighborhoods.

The Rapid City Common Council must approve two readings of the 2024 budget by Sept. 30. The first Special Council meeting is set for next Monday, Aug. 28 at 5:30 p.m.

Mayor Salamun's proposed budget is available below:

Former Mayor Steve Allender's 2023 budget proposal is available for comparison by clicking here.