Rapid City Regional Airport is adding two new flights to California, officials announced Monday.
Starting June 22, the airport will offer weekly nonstop flights to Los Angeles and San Francisco. The seasonal routes will run on Saturdays and Sundays until Sept. 1.
"This is great news for Rapid City and the region," airport executive director Patrick Dame said in a news release. "Good airline service is vital to our economic development and our tourism industry."
The airport also announced that its weekly flight to the Newark Liberty International Airport will add Sunday flights to what was previously a Saturdays-only schedule.
Airport officials said that makes a total of 13 nonstop flights from Rapid City's airport.