Rapid City Airport Board delays terminal concept decision

Rapid City Regional Airport's Board of Directors delayed a decision Tuesday to approve the final concept report and a $1.4 million increase in cost associated with expanding the commercial terminal.

During a Tuesday morning meeting, the board continued the decision to October's meeting so that more information could be gathered on feasibility and to make sure the cost increase is in-line with current industry practices.

In March, the Airport Board approved a $6.8 million contract with consulting firm Mead & Hunt to begin the planning and design phase for a six-year-long terminal expansion project. The original plan called for expanding the ticket counter area and baggage handling area, expanding the security checkpoint, enlarging the rental car and baggage claim area, and extending the airline concourse from seven gates to 10.

However, new studies and data presented in June shoed the enlarged concourse may not be big enough to handle larger than expected population growth. Also adding to capacity issues is that larger commercial aircraft are being used.

In June, the Airport Board instructed administrative staff to proceed with preliminary designs for a larger commercial airline terminal — potentially adding five more boarding gates to a total of 12 and more than 34,000-square-feet of space.

At Tuesday's meeting, the board heard from Mead & Hunt about the final concept report that would integrate all the new space, including design changes for the ticket counters, Transportation Security Administration security checkpoint, baggage handling and a relocated administrative office.

The changes in scope would increase Mead & Hunt's contract from approximately $6.8 million to $8.2 million — about a 20% increase.

"I'll be honest, this is price shock," Board member Darren Haar said. "I'm trying to understand if it makes sense to do all this now knowing that there's hundreds of millions in grants that have to go on and that can take a dozen years and then it just turns into another 20%, another 20% and then another 40%."

The overall total estimated cost with the original expansion plan presented in March was between $140 million and $160 million. With the additional gates and square-footage, a breakdown of cost estimates have not been given yet.

Haar said he just wants to make sure that the planning cost from Mead & Hunt are in-line with the industry. He said he would like to see that the fee structure receives additional oversight to make sure this is the right move.

After several minutes of discussion, the Airport Board agreed to have airport administration and Mead & Hunt provide a better cost-breakdown of the fees for the services. An independent examination of the cost structure was also requested.

The Airport Board will revisit the final concept report and the contract amendment at the October meeting.