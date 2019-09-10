The governing board of the Rapid City Regional Airport on Tuesday signed off on the construction of a stormwater diversion ditch intended to keep the complex's septic lagoon from overflowing.
State environmental regulators have directed the airport to dig the ditch and complete work on it before the end of the year. Tuesday's board of directors vote authorized Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame to enter into an agreement with the lowest-quoted contractor that can be found for the project.
"This probably should have been done years ago," Board President Darren Haar said Tuesday.
Dame said after the meeting that no contractor has been found for the job, but that he expects to receive quotes from those interested over the next few weeks. He said that this is the first time in his tenure as executive director that the idea of a runoff ditch has been broached.
The state Department of Environment and Natural Resources is requiring the airport to complete the project so that a permit for on-site wastewater disposal can be issued. The permit will allow the airport to siphon off wastewater from the lagoon and spread it on parts of its property where there is little chance for runoff and human exposure to occur.
The airport is seeking the permit so that it can quickly dispose of excess wastewater from the open-air lagoon to keep it from spilling over, something that airport officials have said nearly happened over the summer as a result of heavy rainfall. In August, overflow conditions led to the dumping of approximately 74,000 gallons of lagoon wastewater on airport grounds that the DENR did not sanction.
Airport officials said at the time that it was not made clear to them that a regulatory permit was needed for that job.
Pursuit of the permit comes as the airport continues an environmental assessment of the lagoon that officials say is necessary in order for it to be replaced altogether. That replacement could take the form of a new lagoon or a municipal sewer line extension among other options, according to a 2017 airport facilities study. Whatever shape the project takes, Dame has said that it could take years to fund and complete.
The airport has already requested permission from the Federal Aviation Administration to begin work on the ditch. A review of the airport's DENR permit application is expected to be completed within 60 to 90 days, according to the department.